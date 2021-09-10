'Fed up' Kingston to clamp down on student street parties

KINGSTON — Ongoing street parties in the university area have prompted the city to issue a new emergency order.

The clampdown is to include increased penalties and new enforcement powers and comes as unsanctioned parties are being cited for a rise in COVID-19 infections and students are being urged to get tested for the virus.

“The large street parties that have been occurring in the University District are appalling and downright dangerous in the midst of a pandemic,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said in a statement Friday morning. “They have put additional pressure on our emergency response personnel and on hospital staff that are already under strain.

“Our community is fed up with this disrespectful behaviour that is putting everyone at risk.”

City bylaw officers and police have issued dozens of fines and charges as hundreds of students — some being aggressive towards law enforcement officers — have gathered on streets in the area.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the fine for attending an aggravated nuisance party is to increase from $500 to $2,000.

Those charged will also be publicly identified.

Kingston Police are also to increase their presence in the university area and immediately issue fines once a nuisance party has been identified.

“It is our hope that increasing penalties and publicly identifying individuals who choose to put the community at risk during a deadly pandemic will serve as a deterrent to illegal social gatherings,” Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely added.

The fines, administrative monetary penalties, were introduced last summer to address nuisance behaviours across the city, particularly those violating COVID-19 measures. They were introduced, in part, to provide the city with an alternative to Provincial Offences Act tickets that can be disputed in the courts, which were backlogged due to the pandemic.