Federal candidates discuss small business recovery

Article content All five candidates in the running for the riding of Kingston and the Islands in the Sept. 20 federal election faced off in an all-candidates debate on Thursday morning, hosted by the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce via Zoom. Incumbent member of Parliament and Liberal candidate Mark Gerretsen, Green party candidate Waji Khan, Conservative candidate Gary Oosterhof, New Democratic Party candidate Vic Sahai and People’s Party of Canada candidate Shelley Sayle-Udall took part in the hour-long discussion. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Federal candidates discuss small business recovery Back to video

Article content The question of economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was raised repeatedly. All candidates expressed concern for small businesses and job creation. “What we need to do is focus on reducing the costs of businesses in terms of how they consume resources. We need to be more economically efficient and we need to provide monetary incentives to businesses. Once they provide certain green thresholds, they will waste less and save more,” Khan said. “This isn’t corporate welfare or some sort of a handout, but a safety net and some sort of basic income program that acknowledges that Canadians from all walks of life and socio-economic statuses are too important to fail.” Gerretsen touted programs already in place and platform points raised by the Liberals. He explained that a Liberal government would extend the Canada Recovery hiring program and provide additional support to hard-hit businesses, with specific reference to the tourism and hospitality sectors. Sahai took a different approach. He highlighted the social policies that would help alleviate costs for business owners and changes to the tax system that would help fund these program. “The NDP will impose a 15 per cent excess tax on (large) corporations. We will close tax loopholes, so (companies like) Amazon — who paid zero taxes in 2019 — pay their fair share. We will use this money to expand the pandemic wage subsidy, pay the employer portion of (Employment Insurance) and (Canada Pension Plan) for rehires and new hires,” he said.

Article content Sahai also brought up social policies, including universal basic income, universal pharmacare and dental care programs, which he said would reduce costs for business owners and allow people the financial stability to pursue more creative or entrepreneurial endeavours. Throughout the debate, the impact of the pandemic on the hospitality and tourism sectors — two large sectors in the Kingston area — was also discussed. Oosterhof explained that a Conservative government would, when it’s safe to do so, implement tax credits to help stimulate local tourism. “Conservatives will create a refundable 15 per cent tax credit for vacation tax credit up to $1000 per person,” he said. Adding that the Conservatives will also “support the recovery of the restaurant sector by providing a 50% rebate for food and non-alcoholic beverages.” The People’s Party of Canada had a more creative approach to stimulating the tourism sector in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sayle-Udall said that cheaper, more creative alternatives included guitar playing or busking. “We can create sort of the buskers but for Kingstonians, which will allow people to actually do things that they love to do and reignite them to help them heal through the pandemic,” she said during the debate. Despite the variety of different alternatives presented by candidates for fostering economic recovery and providing support for businesses, by all standards it was a civil debate. Candidates expressed their pleasure at being in one another’s company and stuck to the issues at hand. Canadians 18 and older can vote in advance by mail or in person at polling stations from Friday to Monday, and on election day on Monday, Sept. 20.

