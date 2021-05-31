Fire displaces two families

Marketa explained that it could have been so much worse as Romana’s friend, Lisa Lefevere, was sleeping in the basement at the time of the fire.

Only one cat survived. Marketa said they found the bodies of others at the home on Monday.

The fire department said the fire was mainly at the rear of the building, but Marketa said everything, including more than five cats that her mom was fostering, is gone.

Kingston Fire and Rescue responded to 886 and 888 Larchwood Crescent, both sides of a semi-detached house, just after 10 a.m. on Sunday and set to work extinguishing the blaze.

“Everything is gone,” Marketa Maj said of her mother Romana Maj’s home. “All our family photos, photos of my grandmum who passed away, our childhood photos. There was nothing that was salvaged.

The daughter of a woman who, along with her neighbour, lost everything in a house fire said her mother’s home was completely destroyed.

“The firefighters got her out,” Marketa said. “She didn’t know there was a fire till our neighbours started banging on the basement windows to wake her up.”

Lefevere was taken to hospital to be examined for smoke inhalation and possible burns to her bare feet. She has since been released.

Kingston Fire and Rescue said only one person was in either of the homes at the time of the fire. Marketa said her mom had left for work at Community Living Kingston and District at about 5 a.m.

Her mother’s neighbours, Doug and Luke, are a single father and son. Their home was also gutted by the fire.

Two GoFundMe crowdsourcing campaigns have been set up for Doug, Luke and Romana.

The first, “Help Doug and Luke after house fire,” was established by Andrea Mooney.

“Everything is gone,” the description on the page reads. “We are just looking to the community, our friends and families to support them through this difficult time.”

More information about what the father and son may need is listed on the page.

The second is “Help Romana after house fire,” established by Katie Johnson. The description called Romana an amazing woman who puts others first.

“She has the biggest heart and volunteers her time to help save cats in our local community with the Spay Neuter Kingston Initiative,” the description states. “Romana needs our help now during this painful time.”

More than 200 people had donated a total of $17,000 to support Romana by Monday afternoon. Marketa said the funds would help support her mother as she waits for insurance claims to come through.

“So many people have been so supportive,” Marketa said. “They’ve dropped off food, clothes, offering help … the emotional support for Lisa and my mom has been amazing. We’re all so grateful for that.”

Anyone able to donate basic necessities for Romana is asked to send Marketa a message over Facebook by searching her full name.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is still being determined, but damages are estimated at approximately $700,000. Two adjacent residences were also damaged by the fire.

Photo by Elliot Ferguson / The Whig-Standard

Photo by Elliot Ferguson / The Whig-Standard