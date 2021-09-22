Five new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday

Article content

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Wednesday.

Two of the reported cases were females under the age of 10, both of whom are confirmed close contact transmissions.

A third case of a close contact transmission was also identified in a female in her 40s.

The two remaining cases, a female in her 30s and a female in her 70s, are both under investigation as to the source of transmission.

According to public health, five additional cases have been resolved, and there remain 34 active cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.

Public health is encouraging all residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and available vaccination appointments and mobile clinic locations are posted on the KFL&A Public Health website at www.kflaph.ca. The mobile vaccine clinic will be at Snow Road Station Fire Hall, 14105 Road 509, in North Frontenac Township on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. for those born in 2009 or earlier.

As of Wednesday, proof of vaccination will be required to enter certain non-essential indoor setting,s including restaurants and gyms. Proof of vaccination can be found at covid19.ontariohealth.ca.