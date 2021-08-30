Five people face multiple charges after driving complaint

As a result of the investigation, the driver and passengers — three men and two women — have been charged with the following Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act offences:

At approximately 10:30 a.m., OPP officers responded to the traffic complaint, and once officers located the vehicle and driver, several false identification documents were seized.

South Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police charged five people with numerous offences on Saturday after responding to a driving complaint of a speeding motorist on Highway 401 inside Kingston city limits.

Benson Pierre, 23, of no fixed address was charged with criminal code charges of obstructing a peace officer, personation with intent to avoid arrest, four counts of adult possession of an identity document, four counts of possession of a counterfeiting mark, and four counts of failing to comply with a release order. Pierre was also charged with two Highway Traffic Act offences, including racing a motor vehicle, and driving a motor vehicle with no licence.

Ralph Andre, 23, of L’Assomption, Que., was charged with obstructing a peace officer and seven counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Samuel Augustin, 24, of no fixed address was charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Julianne Florez, 20 of Montreal was charged with two counts of possession of an identity document, obstructing a peace officer, and two counts of possession of a counterfeit mark.

Elaine Malouin, 20, was charged with possession of an identity document and possession of a counterfeiting mark.

Pierre was to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston for a bail hearing on Monday. Andre, Augustin, Florez and Malouin were released on an undertaking and are to appear in Kingston Provincial Court on Nov. 4.