Five people have been displaced after a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to 265 Rideau St. at about 4:30 p.m. after tenants had been alerted to the fire by their smoke alarm and were all able to evacuate safely.

Five tenants displaced after Rideau Street fire

Kingston Fire and Rescue said firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, and they estimate the damage to be roughly $5,000.

“Fire Prevention attended the scene and determined the cause of the fire was an overheated motor in an older model refrigerator,” the fire department said. “KFR reminds all residents that working smoke and CO alarms save lives.”