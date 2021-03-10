Forty-six pharmacies from Kingston to Northbrook to offer COVID-19 vaccines

Forty-six pharmacies in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations to people in the 60 to 64 age range as early as Saturday.

Those regional pharmacies are among more than 325 pharmacies in three health unit regions in Ontario to begin offering the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine to residents as part of a provincial pilot program in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington, Toronto and Windsor-Essex.

The participating pharmacies are located in Kingston, Amherstview, Harrowsmith, Inverary, Napanee, Bath, Sharbot Lake and Northbrook. Local residents ages 60 to 64 will need to book an appointment by contacting a pharmacy directly.

A list of the Kingston-region pharmacies is available at www.ontario.ca/pharmacycovidvaccine or www.kflaph.ca.

During a conference call with local media, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the Kingston region, said that Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington pharmacies could receive up to 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by as early as Friday.

A news release from the provincial government on Wednesday said that appointments would be available at participating pharmacies beginning Friday.