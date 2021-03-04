Four cases and one new variant of concern reported by local health unit

KINGSTON — Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bumping the local active case number up to 19.

Two cases were resolved as of Wednesday and one new variant of concern was detected in the region on March 2.

The four new cases consisted of a male youth under 10 (under investigation); and three females, two of whom were in their 20s (under investigation) and one in her 30s (close contact).