Four new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health catchment area on Friday.

Two of the cases — a male between 18 and 29 and a male in his 30s — are currently under investigation as to the source of transmission.

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region

A third case — a female between 10 and 17 — has been identified as a close contact transmission.

The remaining case — a female in her 60s — is a travel-related transmission.

Public health is reporting that one additional case has been resolved, so there are now 14 active cases in the local public health region.

Public health is urging all residents to get vaccinated, as Ontario’s COVID-19 numbers have been climbing, with the province reporting 650 cases on Thursday, the highest number of cases since June 6.

Public health will be hosting a drive-thru, walk-thru or bike-thru vaccination clinic at Richardson Stadium on Friday from 5 to 8p.m., offering both first and second doses to all who were born in 2009 or earlier. There is no appointment required to receive a vaccine and both mRNA vaccines are available.