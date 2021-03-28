Four new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region on Sunday

The Whig-Standard
Mar 28, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  1 minute read

There were four new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region on Sunday.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported that the positive test results came from a male in the 10-19 age category, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s. All cases are currently under investigation.

Two new variant of concern cases were identified on Sunday as well.

Thirteen cases have recovered, and there are now a total of 69 active cases in the region.

A newsletter from the John M. Parrott Centre in Napanee on Sunday said the long-term care residence had received “almost all resident swab results” as of Sunday morning, with those samples showing negative results for COVID-19.

An outbreak was declared by local public health on Friday after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

More than 150 staff at the residence have also been swabbed, with negative results being returned on the samples.

