Four new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region on Thursday — the highest number of reported cases on a single day in more than a week.

With no new cases resolved, there are now 16 active cases in the KFL&A region.

Among the reported cases, three were confirmed close contact transmissions — one male and one female, both under the age of 10, and one female in her 30s.

The fourth case, a male in his 30s, is currently under investigation as to the source of transmission.

Among previously reported cases, one case of a variant of concern has been identified.