Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Just a day after the province announced schools will not be returning to in-person learning following the spring break, local public health has reported 14 new positive active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 14 new and nine resolved cases via Twitter, bringing the new daily total to 136. There are also 10 new variant of concern cases

The new cases include two male and two female cases through close contact. The rest are under investigation.

Public health also has determined there is no further risk to the larger school population after the Limestone District School Board confirmed on Sunday that two Amherstview Public School students had tested positive for COVID-19. The board said “the two cases were not transmitted at school.”

“If your student is not in the Grade 2 French immersion class (Fischer) or not in the Grade 3/4 French immersion class (Doherty) and is not a sibling of someone in one of these classrooms (at Amherstview Public School), your student no longer needs to self-isolate,” the board stated in a news release. “Everyone should continue to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and screen your student daily as most cases of COVID-19 are acquired in the home setting.”