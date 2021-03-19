Free online session to teach how to grow nature-friendly garden

As the snow melts and the tulips threaten to sprout with every warm day, the local land trust is offering a free online information session on how to make personal gardens more nature-friendly.

“Some plants are especially beneficial to insects and to birds,” Mary Alice Snetsinger of the Land Conservancy for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington said in a news release. “They are attractive and contribute to ecological restoration, which contributes to species well-being.”

Vicki Wojcik, the director of research and programs at the Canadian branch of the Pollinator Partnership, and master gardener Joyce Hostyn will be giving presentations with practical advice.

Wojcik will focus on planting for nature as the Pollinator Partnership is a not-for-profit dedicated to researching and conserving pollinators and their ecosystems.

Hostyn, in particular, will be talking about how to “re-wild” your yard and to turn a garden into a “mini forest.”

In addition to the presentations, photos of local gardens that encourage pollinators will be examined and shared.

“It’ll be a lot of fun to see people’s photographs and hear about their gardening successes and failures,” Snetsinger notes.