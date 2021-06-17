Frontenac County approves smaller pay raise for councillors

Article content

GLENBURNIE — Frontenac County councillors approved a salary increase for their positions but didn’t go as far as a consultant’s report recommended they go.

Councillors, gathered in their first in-person meeting since last year, approved a $6,000 pay raise for the warden and raises of $4,000 for the other seven councillors in the first year of the next term of council. After that, annual pay increases will be determined by the consumer price index.

The report from Krecklo and Associates compared Frontenac County to nine other upper-tier municipalities across southern Ontario.

According to the report, at just more than $29,400 annually, the warden of Frontenac County earns the second-lowest amount among the 10 municipalities included in the study.

Likewise, at just more than $12,100 a year, the seven Frontenac County councillors earn the lowest pay among the 10 municipalities.

“We have continued to undervalue our contribution to the county,” Central Frontenac Coun. Bill MacDonald said. “If we are going to actually get some young people to consider running (for) county council, let alone our local councils, we are going to have to actually appeal to them.”

To bring Frontenac County closer to the median wage, the consultant’s report recommended pay raises of $6,000 for the warden and $4,000 for councillors each year of the next four-year term of council.