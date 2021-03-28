Article content

Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police officers are searching for a missing toddler in South Frontenac Township on Sunday afternoon.

Three-year-old Jude Walter Leyton was last seen on Sunday morning at roughly 11 a.m. in the Canoe Lake Road area, an update from Frontenac OPP said on Sunday afternoon.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Frontenac OPP searching for missing toddler Back to video

Police released his photo around 3:30 p.m. and asked anyone who has seen the child to call 911.

Leyton is described as being three-foot-five, 45 pounds, with long brown hair in a ponytail and wearing a jacket, no hat and blue rubber boots.

The police do not want the public’s help in the search but do ask that they call 911 if they happen to spot Leyton.

“We’re not requesting volunteers from the public to assist in the search,” OPP Const. Joe Tereschuk told the Whig-Standard on Sunday afternoon. “We have specially trained OPP officers on scene to conduct the search. We have a lot of resources on the scene.”

Canine units and a search helicopter were requested to the scene.

“We’ve requested all the resources we possibly can,” Tereschuk said.

OPP will provide further updates when available.