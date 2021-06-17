Frontenac's rural internet need crosses political divide
Article content
HARTINGTON — They may be coming from different sides of the political spectrum, but a pair of political hopefuls in Frontenac County agree on one thing: rural internet in eastern Ontario needs fixing.
North Frontenac Township Mayor Ron Higgins, a candidate for the provincial Progressive Conservative nomination for Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston, joined Michelle Foxton, the federal Liberal candidate for the riding, for an online discussion about the need for public and private investment in rural internet services.
Both politicians stressed the need for elected officials from all parties to work together to improve broadband internet access in the region.
Frontenac's rural internet need crosses political divide Back to video
“It is imperative that our elected representatives work together to address rural internet accessibility, and that means collaborating between all levels of government and across party lines,” Foxton said in a news release on Thursday. “The provision of reliable high-speed internet is an extremely important issue in our riding for so many reasons, from online booking of vaccine appointments to remote learning, and from people working from home to families connecting with loved ones.”
About one-third of homes and businesses in eastern Ontario lack access to the Canadian Radio Telecommunications Commission standard of 50 megabytes per second download speed.
Advertisement
Article content
Foxton and Higgins support the Eastern Ontario Regional Network’s $1.6-billion proposal to develop internet infrastructure in the region enough to provide 1,000 Mbps service to rural homes and businesses.
“Gigabit broadband is needed today for economic development, education and social interaction,” Higgins said. “There have been funding announcements and many promises of this happening over the years with very little action.”
The EORN project is seeking $200 million from both the federal and provincial governments and about $1.2 billion from the private sector and Canada Infrastructure Bank.
“The funds need to be allocated today if we are to meet 98 per cent coverage by 2026, and I will continue to work with all parties, and at all levels of government, to promote the needs of our communities in eastern Ontario,” Higgins said.
It has been projected that the EORN project would increase the region’s economy by $300 million, create 9,700 jobs, add three per cent to real estate values and lower health-care delivery costs by four per cent.