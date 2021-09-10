Woman charged after business under construction entered

Article content

Lennox and Addington County Ontario Provincial Police filed two charges against a 21-year-old woman after she was found inside a business that was under construction.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of breaking glass at an address on Dundas Street East in Greater Napanee.

Police observed a broken window at a business that was under construction and located a suspect inside the building. The woman was arrested and transported to the detachment for processing.

The OPP charged Mynah Nelson, 21, of Greater Napanee with break and enter and mischief contrary to the Criminal Code.

Nelson was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on Nov. 2.