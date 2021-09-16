KINGSTON – An apparent endorsement of the local New Democratic Party candidate by his Green Party rival early Thursday may not have been as legitimate as it first seemed.

The Kingston and the Islands NDP campaign put out a press release just past 9:30 a.m. in which Green Party candidate Waji Kahn announced his endorsement of New Democratic Party candidate Vic Sahai.

Green's Kahn questions 'endorsement' of NDP's Sahai in Kingston

But less than eight hours later, Khan seemed to take that endorsement back in a pair of social media posts and called on his supporters to vote for the Green Party on Monday.

“I posted a tweet this morning that supported the NDP candidate in Kingston,” he wrote on Twitter. “Like many struggling to make their voices heard in our broken FPTP system, I did so out of frustration & fear that the serious issues affecting my community are not being addressed.

“But strategic voting is not the solution. Jagmeet Singh’s refusal to commit to cancel the TMX pipeline has made it clearer than ever that @CanadianGreens are the only party that will deliver on climate, GLI, & affordable housing.

“I urge Kingstonians to vote Green on Sept. 20th.”

The endorsement would have signalled a consolidation of progressive votes behind a single candidate in this election.

“The Trudeau government has lost its moral authority to govern in this country and the Green Party has a real plan for prosperity,” the release quoted Kahn. “However with very low levels of national support and very little time to brand a campaign, we aren’t likely to win.

“It is perhaps better for our country to support other parties and candidates in order to ensure that we make some progress in our platform and also get rid of the tyranny of Trudeau,” Kahn added.

Sahai welcomed the endorsement in the release, noting that the Green Party’s 2019 candidate Candice Christmas also endorsed him last week.

“As a public health scientist and passionate environmentalist, my views align with his on climate jobs and climate justice,” Sahai said in the statement.

“I admire and respect Dr. Khan as a fellow candidate and agree that progressive voters in Kingston need to work together to oust the Liberals here,” Sahai added. “Greenhouse gas emissions have climbed every year under Trudeau. We cannot trust the old parties with our future.”