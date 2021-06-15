Article content

Dozens of academics around Canada are calling for Queen’s University to retract a statement defending staff anonymously accused of falsely claiming Indigenous identity.

This past Friday, an anonymous investigative report on Queen’s faculty members who falsely claim Indigenous identity was found circulating online. The report accused six individuals affiliated with the university’s faculty for falsely identifying as people with Indigenous roots.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Group claims Queen’s ignored allegations staff falsely claimed Indigenous identity Back to video

In response to the community’s concern, the university released an initial statement on Friday rejecting the anonymous report.

As a response, an open letter published on Monday and signed by a collective of Indigenous scholars in Canada and beyond stated the university ignored troubling information.

“While we may have differing opinions of such a report, we stand unanimous in asserting that there is a larger issue here that Queen’s, along with many other academic institutions in Canada, blatantly refuse to address — that is, their legal obligations to First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities (whose rights are affirmed and protected under Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982) to develop transparent policies and procedures regarding the equity hiring of First Nations, Inuit and Metis faculty,” the open letter stated.