Suspect arrested after OPP officer stabbed in Foxboro area
UPDATE: OPP notified the public just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday that Charles Parkinson was arrested “without further incident” and that the shelter in place alert is over.
Police are searching for a man in Hastings County wanted for attempted murder after an Ontario Provincial Police officer was stabbed during a traffic stop shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday.
According to a video update from Ontario Provincial Police at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on County Road 14 in the Foxboro area, northwest of Belleville. The suspect collided his vehicle with the OPP cruiser. The officer, who got out of the car, was stabbed in “a serious assault.”
That officer is being treated in hospital for serious injuries, the OPP said.
An emergency alert was sent to area residents, including some residents of Lennox and Addington County, at approximately 4:30 a.m. asking them to “shelter in place” as Ontario Provincial Police search for a 29-year-old man they consider armed and dangerous.
“Those in Foxboro area, near Belleville — shelter in place,” Ontario Provincial Police East Region posted on Twitter at around 5:30 a.m. “Male wanted in serious assault. Keep doors locked on home and vehicle.”
Charles “Chuck” Parkinson is wanted for attempted murder. He is described as five-foot-eight, 134 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweats, a black sweater and a black hat with a red logo.
Parkinson is reported to have ties to Belleville, Brighton and Prince Edward County. The police consider him dangerous.
OPP are asking anyone with information about Parkinson’s whereabouts to contact 1-888-310-1122 or to call 911.