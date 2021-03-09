Health-care workers across the province mark International Women's Day

Article content

Marking International Women’s Day, five members of CUPE Local 1974 held an information picket on Monday outside the Kingston General Hospital site of Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Stuart Street.

Three unions representing health-care workers across Ontario are calling on the Doug Ford government to respect, protect and increase pay for the predominantly female workforce.

Other workers who couldn’t get outside of hospitals and other long-term care centres wore stickers that said “Respect Us. Protect Us. Pay Us.”

“It was important today to do it on International Women’s Day because 50 per cent of hospital workers and 60 per cent in long-term care are women,” Barb DeRoche, president of CUPE 1974, representing workers at KHSC, said.

Over the course of the pandemic, DeRoche said part-time health-care workers at long-term workers have lost half of their income. She said the loss of income was due to part-time workers only being allowed to work at one site.