High-frequency rail would benefit Kingston, Queen's expert says

KINGSTON — Construction of a high-frequency rail line across southern Ontario and Quebec is “long overdue,” a Queen’s University professor said.

The federal government announced Monday that the dedicated passenger rail line between Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City would proceed with the issuing of a request for proposals in the fall.

The project, which would include building new rail lines and stations, was estimated to cost at least $4 billion.

“I like this plan,” said Prof. Ajay Agarwal, an urban planner who studies transportation and travel habits at Queen’s University’s geography and planning department.

“It increases frequency, it increases travel speed, it reduces travel time between cities on the highest-travelled rail corridors in Canada,” Agarwal said. “It’s refreshing that we are not talking about high-speed rail again.”

Instead of a prohibitively expensive high-speed rail line, Agarwal said a dedicated high-frequency rail line would free Via Rail from having to schedule its passenger trains to run on the same rail line that CN Rail freight trains travel along.

Via Rail said a dedicated passenger rail line, with trains travelling up to 177 km/h, would reduce trip times by 25 per cent and improve on-time performance to more than 95 per cent.

Improved, more reliable passenger train service would have a cascade effect through the rest of the economy, Agarwal said.

According to Via Rail, Kingston is not going to be a stop on the new rail line, but system-wide improvements will make train travel to and from the city better, Agarwal said.