High-frequency rail would benefit Kingston, Queen's expert says
KINGSTON — Construction of a high-frequency rail line across southern Ontario and Quebec is “long overdue,” a Queen’s University professor said.
The federal government announced Monday that the dedicated passenger rail line between Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City would proceed with the issuing of a request for proposals in the fall.
The project, which would include building new rail lines and stations, was estimated to cost at least $4 billion.
“I like this plan,” said Prof. Ajay Agarwal, an urban planner who studies transportation and travel habits at Queen’s University’s geography and planning department.
“It increases frequency, it increases travel speed, it reduces travel time between cities on the highest-travelled rail corridors in Canada,” Agarwal said. “It’s refreshing that we are not talking about high-speed rail again.”
Instead of a prohibitively expensive high-speed rail line, Agarwal said a dedicated high-frequency rail line would free Via Rail from having to schedule its passenger trains to run on the same rail line that CN Rail freight trains travel along.
Via Rail said a dedicated passenger rail line, with trains travelling up to 177 km/h, would reduce trip times by 25 per cent and improve on-time performance to more than 95 per cent.
Improved, more reliable passenger train service would have a cascade effect through the rest of the economy, Agarwal said.
According to Via Rail, Kingston is not going to be a stop on the new rail line, but system-wide improvements will make train travel to and from the city better, Agarwal said.
“The frequency will increase system wide,” he said. “It’s not that I am stuck with a slower line, whereas somebody from Peterborough, which is getting a new station, will be able to ride much faster.
“Those of us who take trains into Kingston will benefit.”
Via Rail has pledged to maintain service levels to communities along the existing rail line once the high-frequency rail line is completed.
Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson has supported the concept of high-frequency rail since it was first proposed about five years ago as a way of improving transportation links to the city.
“Even though the new track won’t pass through Kingston, it will enable a much-improved train system with Kingston positioned as a new regional hub,” Paterson said. “The result will be a better schedule with trains departing early in the morning and arriving back later in the day so that Kingston residents can do day trips by train to Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal for work or for leisure.”
In the current draft proposal, the new route would connect Peterborough and Smiths Falls and likely travel through Frontenac County.
Frontenac officials have supported the project, partly because of the potential of having a stop located within the county.
“Frontenac County is very supportive of the high-frequency rail project,” Kelly Pender, Frontenac County‘s chief administrative officer, said. “The original plans indicated a stop in Sharbot Lake, and we have supported that recommendation.”
As the project develops, Pender said the county would continue to lobby for a Sharbot Lake stop as a way of promoting economic development in the region.
Local input and support like that, Agarwal added, will be important to having the new rail line translate into local economic benefit.