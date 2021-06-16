Article content

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of Highway 15 were closed for most of Wednesday following an early morning crash between two transport trucks. Despite the destruction seen in photos posted by Ontario Provincial Police, only minor injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews, including Kingston Fire and Rescue, were called to the crash at about 2:50 a.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Highway 401 reopened after collision between two transport trucks Back to video

The OPP said in a news release that a driver had parked their transport truck on the shoulder of the highway when another truck struck it from behind. The second truck caught fire, but both drivers were able to escape. Soon the second truck was engulfed in flames as fire crews battled the blaze.

The crash caused minor injuries but one of the drivers was taken to Kingston General Hospital by Frontenac Paramedics as a precaution.

The OPP posted on Twitter at about 6:30 a.m. alerting drivers of the highway’s closure. The highway was reopened at about 4:50 p.m.

The Frontenac detachment of the OPP and the Ministry of the Environment are investigating. The OPP said charges are pending the investigation.