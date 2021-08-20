History of yacht club launches
The Kingston Yacht Club officially launched a book on Thursday chronicling its 125-year history, a quarter-century longer than planned.
The book, titled “Setting the Mark: 1896-2021,” chronicles the evolution of the Maitland Street club, from being the second yacht club to start in Kingston (the Kingston Ice Yacht Club was the first), through its formative years and wartime, to its efforts in establishing international competitions such as CORK and the 1976 Olympics, to the present day.
Author David More, who learned how to sail back in the 1960s through its summer program, was finishing off his master’s degree in history about four years ago when he was asked by Ross Cameron to pick up where others had left off.
More and his editorial team — Megaera Fitzpatrick, Ralph Shaw, Suzanne Hamilton, Katherine (Crothers) Leverette, Cathi Corbett and Cameron — spent the first year updating and revising a manuscript that had been written in 1996 for a book that was to be published for the club’s centennial.
“They did a magnificent job, and it was too bad that the club wasn’t in financial shape to publish it for sure, but their loss ensured our book would be even better,” More said.
They then set their sights towards finding members who could give their “voices” — as the sections are called — about what it is or was like being a member. Not only did they speak with past commodores and leaders, they talked to everyday members, too, More said, giving the book a “good” cross-section of the club.
While the tone of the book is lighthearted for the most part, More and company “didn’t hold back from peeling back some scabs from time to time,” he said.
“We wanted an entertaining read that really reflects the people of the yacht club and the spirit of the yacht club,” More suggested. “It’s not a sombre place where masters of sail go about their business at all. It’s a very relaxed, informal club.”
The club is as much about the socializing as it is about the sailing, More felt.
“I think it does reflect the fact the club is not in any way an elitist place,” he said. “It’s a place that’s always looking for members and laughs at itself as well as any organization can.”
As More dove deeper into the history of the club, he found the club repeatedly exceeded expectations.
“The thing that astonished me and impressed me most was how much this little club — at most it’s had 700 or so members, most of the time it’s been around 400 — has achieved internationally,” More said.
It was KYC members who helped create the annual Canadian Olympic-training Regatta Kingston, or CORK, back in 1969, just two years after the club hosted its first world championship. Until CORK came along, Canada didn’t have an annual national regatta.
The success of CORK — which has brought international as well as national sailors (and their tourist dollars) to the eastern end of Lake Ontario every summer — strengthened the city’s chances of being chosen as the site of the sailing events of the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics.
“Sailors afterward asked when was the next CORK. It had not been anticipated at all that after ’76 they would need to keep going, but there was demand from the sailors,” More said. “So every year since then, CORK has brought anywhere up to 3,000 sailors every year and dozens of world championships and great acclaim around the world for its ability to run regattas.”
While the Kingston Yacht Club was recognized for organizing competitions, More was surprised at how well known it was for its philanthropic efforts, too. The club raised thousands of dollars for Easter Seals by auctioning off rides on its yachts.
“Every year there seemed to be some new achievement that was an international-level achievement,” More said.
For More, the importance of boats and shipping in Kingston’s history — Canada Shipyards, for example, was located here and brought shipbuilders to the city — but is now often overlooked.
“That’s tragic, really,” he said, “because there’s some just wonderful history in that.”
Still, “Setting the Mark” brings a part of the city’s nautical history back to life.
“Now we have a book,” he said, “which is wonderful.”