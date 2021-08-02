This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







'It truly is inclusion': Man's memorial fund supports The Mess Studio

Photo by Steph Crosier / The Whig-Standard

Article content When Christopher Groeneveld-Barry walked into The Mess Studio, he did it quietly. He didn’t encourage the grand “Welcome!” from his fellow artists, who did it anyway, but he was always incredibly friendly and willing to help out.

Article content This is how The Mess Studio co-founder Sandra Dodds remembered Groeneveld-Barry when asked last Thursday afternoon. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'It truly is inclusion': Man's memorial fund supports The Mess Studio Back to video “He was a gifted artist with a sense of humour,” Dodds laughed. “Most of his art started a conversation. But then he had this fun side, and he really was a much-loved member of this community … the loss was great to us. … “He was somebody everybody knew. Not in a loud, boisterous way, but because of kindness. When he spoke to you, he looked at you and he listened.” Groeneveld-Barry was killed on Sept. 12, 2019, when he was attacked by a man, later identified as Evan Freeman, with a knife at the corner of Queen and Bagot streets. Freeman, who then attacked another man, was shot by Kingston Police, injured himself further, and died at the scene. Soon after his death, Groeneveld-Barry’s family and friends started the Chris Groeneveld-Barry Memorial Fund through the Community Foundation for Kingston and the Area with the goal of raising funds to support the area’s fellow artists. After spending some time volunteering at The Mess, a place her son loved, Janet Barry and Dodds, along with Groeneveld-Barry’s father, Cor Groeneveld, decided to use the memorial fund to purchase new air purifiers for the basement studio. Barry said that by spending more time in The Mess, she understood that strong relationships, like the ones her son had developed, could be formed there. “You come here because you want to do art,” Barry said. “Then you meet people and you develop support networks as a result of that, and it truly is inclusion.

Article content The studio is extremely grateful for the space it has, but the one window does not open and it can become stuffy and moist. Dodds said they’ve already noticed a difference since the air purifiers were installed in the basement studio, located in Gill Hall at historic St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. “It’s unbelievable, the difference,” Dodds said, noting that the $1,999 machines also disinfect. “It is so valuable for us to be able to have them here. … We’re just happy to be able to meet again and to create.” Photo by Steph Crosier / The Whig-Standard Walking around the studio, the artists quickly say hello and ask your name. Jeff Lee explained that he started coming to The Mess after retiring from being a professional chef. He needed a reason to get out of the house, and found the studio. “This is a great group of people,” he urged. “They don’t get the exposure they deserve. There’s talent galore here. It’s a great environment and it’s a safe place.” The goal of the art studio is to welcome artists (and sometimes initially non-artists) from all walks of life and socio-economic backgrounds to refine their talents and build relationships. No matter your medium, the studio has supplies and volunteers willing to help. “Here you’re an artist or a community member — that’s it, that’s all,” Dodds said. “I just find that the way people come together has been so organic. People who normally wouldn’t have a reason to have a conversation, they come in, there may be a retired professor from Queen’s (University) talking to someone who, possibly, slept the night before on the lawn, but they’re not talking about that. They’re talking about art.”

Article content Photo by Steph Crosier / The Whig-Standard Ryan Wills started coming to the studio as he was leaving the Canadian Armed Forces. Because of his frequent deployments, he had never had to, nor wanted to, get too involved in the community. When he left the military, he knew he wanted to stay in Kingston and found The Mess while singing with the Kingston Townsmen Chorus. “I came a couple of times and it just kind of stuck,” he said as he sketched. “It just became natural and comfortable.” Across the table from Wills was Laura Gillian, painting a dockside watercolour. She started attending The Mess last fall after learning about it during an art class at the Tett Centre. Soon she started working as a student facilitator, and she often brings her grandchildren. When The Mess had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gillian said it was very difficult to temporarily lose the community. “We really heard from people and how they really missed getting together here, even with all the awkwardness of distancing,” Gillian said. And besides it being a job, the community is also the main benefit she gets out of it. “Anyone can belong, and in terms of art, I love watching what other people do and learning and then exploring on my own.” What Dodds believes makes The Mess unique is that very little is actually programmed. Participants teach and learn from each other. “When you start to engage in the community you’re involved in, I think you just become healthier,” Dodds said. “All of a sudden you realize: I do have something to give.” The Mess Studio is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about the studio, visit themessstudiokingston.weebly.com. scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig Photo by Steph Crosier / The Whig-Standard

