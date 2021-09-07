This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Arthur Milnes and his wife, Alison Bogle, awoke to every homeowner’s nightmare.

Article content “I got to the window and I honestly thought we were in the middle of a hurricane or a tornado, because all you could see was a massive geyser of water being slammed on us,” Milnes said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'I thought we were in the middle of a hurricane' Back to video The massive geyser observed early Sunday morning was a burst municipal water pipe that was shooting a high-pressure water stream directly onto the house for almost 90 minutes, flooding his basement and causing thousands of dollars in property damage. According to Milnes, a local historian and former speechwriter for then Prime Minister Stephen Harper, this accident is related to ongoing construction on the water main on Johnson Street, where he lives. The pipe was exposed through repairs and was left over the weekend pointing directly at his house — something he learned the hard way. Immediately, Milnes phoned the Utilities Kingston emergency line. He was told that somebody would phone back shortly. “We thought, ‘Well that’s unacceptable. We’re being flooded right now,’” he said. Milnes and Bogle decided to call back, and they were told that somebody would be dispatched to the house to try to rectify the situation. “In my mind, it was 40 minutes or something, and these two gentlemen arrived and they said, ‘Well look, Arthur, we’re not allowed to turn off this water,'” Milnes explained. “The contractor doing the work (on the water main) would have to do it.” While Milnes and Bogle were disappointed with the response from Utilities Kingston, it was their longtime neighbour, Steve Raddon, a contractor, who saved the day.

Article content “Steve grabbed his shovel and a couple of heavy pipes or stakes and strained and strained and was able to move the pipes so the water was shooting down Johnson Street instead of at my house. If Steve hadn’t been able to do that, I honestly don’t know what would be left,” Milnes said. According to Milnes, the damage from the water was extensive. The basement was completely flooded, causing damage to the drywall, the furniture and ruining meaningful belongings, including old books Milnes had belonging to his late father. Most importantly, the extensive flooding meant that the chair lift Milnes and Bogle had installed for her 90-year-old father had to be disconnected. The chair had served as a mobility aid for Bogle’s father, as the only accessible shower in the house is located in the basement. “We installed a lift, a chair lift, going down the stairs so he can have some dignity and give himself showers. So because of the water, we’ve had to disconnect everything,” Milnes explained. Fortunately, the chair lift was salvaged, but Bogle’s father has to stay elsewhere while the house is getting repaired. “We had to take my father in-law to a new location. We were able to get him to another house, (but) it doesn’t have a chair lift, either, and we’ll see, because god knows how long it’s going to take whoever the insurance company hires to reconstruct our basement and repair it,” Milnes said. On Tuesday, Utilities Kingston visited the house to observe the damage and Milnes said they insist liability lies with the contractor in charge of the project.

Article content “I have now spoken to a representative of Utilities Kingston,” Milnes explained in a message to the Whig-Standard. “They make clear (that) liability, in their view, lies with the contractor of theirs doing the work.” However, Sunday’s incident is not the only issue that Milnes and Bogle have had with the water pipe. Three years ago, in the same spot, the pipe burst twice within a 24-hour period and flooded their basement. In the past week, Milnes and Bogle also noticed that their water had turned yellow, even sharing a video with the Whig-Standard of their bathtub filling up with urine-coloured water. “In the last few days before this geyser erupted, our water has been yellow. We’ve had to buy bottled water for the last few days. I don’t know what it is, but it can’t be good,” he said. “(The contractor) said they would flush the pipe going to our house, and it’s not urine or sewage, just regular water that’s yellow.” While Milnes expects the damage to be covered by insurance, the couple have already had to pay out of pocket for the extensive cleanup and are seriously rattled by the whole incident. “It sounds dramatic in the light of day, but boy was this serious,” Milnes said. “We were very rattled, and we would like the powers that be to ensure that this never happens again. I assume insurance will be good, but we’re already out of pocket a couple of hundred bucks.”

