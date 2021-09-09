





In the Courts: April 26-30, 2021

Article content A compilation of offences from Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice for the period of April 26-30, 2021. Only sentences that involved a large fine, probation or incarceration are included. Donovan Birtch, 24, was convicted of violating a term of probation he received in Montreal in May 2019 by failing to report to his probation officer in Kingston in December and early January 2020. He was given double credit on 25 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. Justice Larry O’Brien was told Birtch had his three-year probation order transferred to Kingston, but following a period of custody here the following year, he failed to report as required. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said Birtch did call probation services upon being released from custody in mid-December as he’s obliged to do, but when he didn’t connect with his probation officer on his first try, he didn’t make a second call. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. In the Courts: April 26-30, 2021 Back to video

Article content Jordan A. Cassibo, 24, was convicted of a late November 2020 theft of more than $700 worth of gifts for children from a Kingston man’s parked vehicle and a related violation of probation he’d received in May 2020 that required him to keep the peace. He was given double credit on 30 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that Cassibo and another man broke into the vehicle and stole the items they found there, which happened to be brand-new merchandise just purchased from a Toys R Us store in Ottawa. The merchandise was later taken to Kingston’s Toys R Us store, where it was returned for a cash refund. Justice O’Brien asked about restitution, but assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada, alluding to other charges Cassibo is facing, told the judge that “Mr. Cassibo will not be in a position to make any restitution for a long time.” Michael Habib, 35, was convicted of illegal drug possession. He was fined $1,000. Francis (Frank) J. McIntosh, 36, was convicted of violating a bail curfew he was subject to in March this year. He was given enhanced credit on 49 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. McIntosh was charged, Justice Larry O’Brien was told, after Kingston Police were called to a 4:25 a.m. disturbance in a Compton Street parking lot. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada told the judge McIntosh was among the people who were on site when officers arrived but didn’t disclose whether it was as a participant or onlooker. Either way, however, McIntosh was required by the terms of his bail at the time to remain inside his residence between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. McIntosh’s lawyer, Matt Hodgson, told the judge his client has mild cerebral palsy and other difficulties associated with fetal alcohol syndrome and has had recurrent run-ins with the law since he was a teenager.

Article content Alex T. Montgomery, 37, was convicted of committing two separate acts of mischief at apartment properties in different areas of Kingston in early January; two related violations of probation he received in October 2020 that required him to keep the peace; a subsequent breach of an undertaking that forbid him from returning to the Princess Street building, committed only two days after his initial visit; and a related third violation of probation by failing to keep the peace when he violated his undertaking. He was given enhanced credit on 114 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that a few days after New Year’s, Montgomery was captured by video surveillance pulling his pants down and defecating in the vestibule of a Westdale Avenue apartment building. One day later, according to assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada, he was again caught on camera, this time ripping a surveillance camera off the wall of a Princess Street building. Montgomery was charged in both instances but was released. Two days after the second incident, however, the owner of the camera called Kingston Police again and reported that Montgomery was back on the property, and he was arrested. Montgomery’s lawyer, Mike Mandelcorn, told the judge that his client has a substance abuse problem and a diagnosis of schizophrenia, and in sentencing him, Justice O’Brien remarked that his mental health issues somewhat diminish his moral culpability for his behaviour.

Article content Brad M. Parks, 39, was convicted of committing mischief in September 2018 by intentionally breaking the glass panel in the window used to serve pedestrian customers at the 285 Princess St. McDonald’s Restaurant. His sentencing was suspended and he was placed on probation and ordered to complete assessments, counselling and programs as directed by his probation officer. The police synopsis, read into the record by assistant Crown attorney Greg Skerkowski, suggested that Parks, who’d been drinking earlier that night, lost his temper when a mechanical issue with the fast food restaurant’s till prevented staff from filling his food order at 3 a.m. Parks, whose arm was in a cast at the time, hit the closed window with his elbow and broke the glass. But Parks told the judge that his recollection was that the male server closed the window on him after he protested the employee’s rude treatment of a female customer who’d preceded him in the queue. He couldn’t speak to whether there was an equipment issue, but he told Justice O’Brien he didn’t expect the glass to break when he hit it with his elbow. Skerkowski said Parks was captured by the franchise’s video surveillance cameras when he broke the glass, but he left immediately afterward. He returned on another date around 4:30 a.m., however, and was recognized by staff, who immediately called police. Rene C. Pearle, 46, was convicted of possessing contraband for distribution in a federal institution and two violations of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act. He was credited with 12 months of pre-trial custody and was sentenced to time served.

Article content Duane Riddle, 25, was convicted of driving in November 2019 at a time when he was prohibited from driving; having possession of a homemade burglar tool in April 2020; and, in May 2020, violating a condition of a bail release order that required him to confine himself to his residence unless accompanied by his bail surety or involved in an exempted activity such as a medical emergency. He was given double credit on 60 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. Riddle was caught violating his driving prohibition, according to assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada, because officers on routine patrol had occasion to speak to him while he was operating a Ford pickup in the area between Patrick and Kent streets. Six months later, Justice Larry O’Brien was told, Kingston Police were investigating break-ins on Virginia Street when they received a tip about a possible suspect. Skoropada said Riddle was in the area, matched the description, and when he was subsequently searched, he was found to be carrying a screwdriver, pliers and a coat hanger fashioned with a magnet at one end to create an instrument typically used to fish coins out of coin-operated machines such as apartment building washers and driers. Following his April 2020 arrest, Riddle was released from custody with a condition that forbid him from being in Kingston except to attend medical, legal or court appointments. One month later, however, Skoropada told the judge, Riddle was discovered back in Kingston without a legitimate reason for being here, riding as a passenger with several other people in a motor vehicle at 8 a.m. Riddle told Justice O’Brien, “I’m not happy with myself,” and alluded to a substance abuse problem by adding that he’s been trying to get help and had recently applied to Stonehenge (Therapeutic Communities), a residential treatment program. The judge accepted a joint recommendation for time served from Skoropada and Riddle’s defence lawyer, David Crowe, but told him, “Going around a premises with a magnet on a line is not the kind of fishing we’re looking for.”

Article content Shawn Thompson, 32, was convicted of violating a term of the conditional sentence he received in February this year by failing to confine himself to his residence in April, and a subsequent charge, also from April, of illegally possessing a prohibited weapon, a butterfly knife discovered in his backpack when he was arrested. His conditional sentence was terminated and he was ordered to serve the balance remaining — 362 days — in regular jail, plus an additional 30 days on the weapons conviction. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said the probation officer tasked with being Thompson’s sentence supervisor asked Kingston Police to check up on him at the beginning of April to determine if he was obeying the rules. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that officers subsequently conducted a compliance check at Thompson’s residence and he wasn’t home, notwithstanding that he was supposed to be on house arrest. They also learned from a neighbour that he hadn’t been home for some time, possibly as long as a week. About six days later, according to Skoropada, a Kingston Police officer was patrolling on Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard when he spotted Thompson on a bicycle, wearing oversized headphones, and, recognizing him, attempted to pull him over. Thompson attempted to evade arrest by jumping the curb and riding up over the sidewalks. But he ended up falling off his bike, Skoropada said, and his backpack spilled its contents on the ground, disclosing the illegal knife. Thompson chose not to contest the collapse of his conditional sentence, and it was noted to the judge that upon completion of his jail sentence, Thompson will be still be subject to a 12-month period of probation imposed in February.

