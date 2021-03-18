





Share this Story: In the Courts: Dec. 14-18, 2020

In the Courts: Dec. 14-18, 2020

Article content A compilation of offences from Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice for the period of Dec. 14-18, 2020. Only sentences that involved a large fine, probation or incarceration are included. Patrick Bacon, 50, was convicted of careless storage of a firearm. His sentencing was suspended and he was placed on probation for 18 months and ordered to make a $2,000 donation to Make A Wish Canada. Additionally, Bacon was given 90 days to transfer his .40-calibre Glock pistol to a licensed owner or see it forfeited to the Crown for destruction. The law in Canada requires that firearms and ammunition be stored separately. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada told Justice Larry O’Brien that Bacon, who spent 17 years in the Armed Forces and considers himself a responsible gun owner, inadvertently left a cartridge in his Glock when he put it away. Then in late August, the judge was told, Bacon removed the handgun from his gun cabinet to clean it. Skoropada said that operation required him to depress the gun’s trigger, and when he did, it discharged and put a bullet through his wall. Concerned for the well-being of his neighbours, the Crown prosecutor said Bacon called police and reported himself. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. In the Courts: Dec. 14-18, 2020 Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Donovan Birtch, 24, was convicted of two violations of probation he received in May 2019 — by failing to report to his probation officer in September this year and again in late October into mid-November. He was given double credit on 29 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. Birtch told Justice Larry O’Brien, “I’ve learned my lesson,” and he promised there would be no more missed reporting dates. He revealed to the judge that fatherhood was imminent for him and said, “It’s time for me to grow up and smarten my life up.” Jason S. Bootsma, 43, was convicted of being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle in mid-July, mischief four months later by damaging a garden at the Ambassador Hotel and Convention Centre. and a related violation of his bail curfew. He was given enhanced credit on 38 days of pretrial custody, sentenced to time served and probation for two years, during which time he’s required to complete assessments, counselling and programs of rehabilitation as directed by his probation officer, including counselling and programs intended to ameliorate substance abuse. Justice Larry O’Brien was told a woman who lives in Enterprise contacted police in July to report that her 2010 Ford Edge had been stolen. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said Bootsma was caught driving the stolen car later the same morning and was charged but later released on bail with a condition that obliged him to stay inside his residence between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. In early November, however, Skoropada said, Kingston Police were called to 1550 Princess St. a few minutes before midnight to deal with a man who was reportedly throwing liquor bottles around and trying to stop traffic. Bootsma had been refused entry to the motel, according to Skoropada, but instead of leaving had lingered near the entrance, where he set a fire in the garden. He was still there when officers arrived and discovered that he was also violating his curfew condition. Bootsma’s lawyer, Mark Snider, told the judge the behaviour was “completely out of character for Mr. Bootsma.” But he said his client is struggling with a methamphetamine addiction and homelessness. Bootsma told the judge he’s been having a particularly difficult time during a pandemic because he’s not proficient with computers and is more comfortable dealing with people and situations directly and in person.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Selena Colucci, 46, was convicted of forcing her way into Extendicare in early December; a related violation of probation she received in February by failing to keep the peace; and causing a public disturbance at the Ambassador Hotel and Convention Centre. She was given double credit on 15 days of pretrial custody, sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months, during which time she’s been ordered to complete assessments, counselling and programs of rehabilitation as directed by her probation officer, and she’s barred from entering the Ambassador Hotel. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that Colucci’s grandmother lives at Extendicare. In early December, according to assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada, staff at the nursing home called Kingston Police early in the morning asking for help in removing Colucci. He told the judge that visitors weren’t being allowed in at the time because of concerns about COVID-19. But Colucci ignored signs on the front door and forced her way in. Then, later that the same day, Skoropada said, she turned up at the Ambassador, and police were called a second time to deal with her after she made a scene, yelling and swearing and refusing to leave after she was refused accommodation. Colucci told the judge that as a result of those experiences, she decided she has a problem and resolved to seek professional help. Justin D. Emigh, 29, was convicted of being in possession of a stolen U-haul truck in early December and a related violation of probation he’d received in March 2020 by failing to keep the peace. He was given double credit on 17 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months. While on probation, Justice Larry O’Brien has ordered Emigh to complete assessments, counselling and rehabilitative programs as directed by his probation officer and required that he observe a curfew and not associate with anyone involved in the drug subculture — after Emigh avowed that he was going to make a complete break with that lifestyle. According to assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada, the owner of a 2004 Ford U-Haul truck reported it stolen around 1 p.m. Later the same day, the judge was told, a Kingston Police officer sitting in a parked cruiser on Montreal Street spotted the stolen vehicle when it drove past, travelling north toward Highway 401. He pulled over the vehicle, Skoropada said, and found Emigh behind the wheel. In urging that his client receive no additional jail time, defence lawyer Paul Blais argued that the crime had resulted in no loss to anyone. The judge, noting Emigh’s growing record, asked him, “What’s the problem?” To which Emigh replied, “I think it’s the women I choose.” Justice O’Brien didn’t buy it, however, and asked again, “What about the drugs?” Emigh allowed that is also a problem and the judge told him, “Let’s go with that.” He observed that Emigh has, at this point and by his own admission, burned all his bridges except for one aunt, who still supports him. “It’s not the women in his life, it’s the drugs in his life,” Justice O’Brien told the lawyers.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Cody R. Garrah, 27, was convicted of criminally harassing his grandmother in mid-January this year and related charges of arson and violating the probation he received in June 2018 that forbid him from contacting his grandmother or entering her apartment building. He was given enhanced credit on 330 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further two years less a day in provincial jail and probation for 18 months, during which time he’s been ordered to pay $550 restitution to the company that owns his grandmother’s building. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that Garrah has a drug problem and the judge agreed to recommend that he serve his sentence at St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre in Brockville. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said Garrah turned up at the front doors of his grandmother’s building and buzzed her apartment three times, but she wouldn’t let him in. However, he was able to slip in behind someone exiting the building, and the judge was told he then took the elevator to his grandmother’s floor and started knocking on her door. Fearing for her safety, Skoropada said, she didn’t let him in or answer the door. Not long afterward, he told the judge, a fire, fuelled by some of Garrah’s property, was discovered in a corner of the stairwell on his grandmother’s floor. Skoropada said the flames damaged the walls and ceiling before they were extinguished. Garrah’s lawyer, Kevin Dunbar, told Justice O’Brien that his client participated in a psychiatric assessment following his arrest, and while he was found criminally responsible, Dunbar said the assessment did identify some mental health issues in addition to his client’s drug problem

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Robin D. Gilchrist, 63, was convicted of driving in late September with more than the legal concentration of alcohol in his system. He was fined $3,000 and prohibited for one year from driving. Gilchrist was charged, according to assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada, after Sharbot Lake OPP were alerted that there was a possible impaired driver travelling east on Highway 7. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that Gilchrist was pulled over near Highway 38, and the officer who stopped him detected signs of alcohol consumption that led to samples of his breath being taken, which resulted in readings of 220 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of his blood, more than two and a half times the legal limit to drive. Gilchrist told the judge, “I’m just glad nobody got hurt and I’m ready to pay the price.” Ian M. Herd, 63, was convicted of a 2017 fraud that involved him accepting money to install new windows in a home on York Street but not actually doing the work, then failing to attend court on the charge in April 2019. He was given double credit on six days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for two years. While on probation, Justice Larry O’Brien has ordered Herd to pay $4,611 restitution to the court on behalf of his victim, and he must also make a $250 donation to the local food bank next November. Sean Hollywood, 41, was convicted of an assault in early July on a woman with whom he was described as having had longtime “on and off” relationship and threatening her with death. He was given double credit on 169 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served and two years of probation. He’s also barred for five years from possessing weapons such as firearms. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said passersby contacted Kingston Police and reported seeing a woman run into the parking lot of the A&W restaurant at Princess Street and Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard and being beaten and possibly choked by a man. He told Justice Larry O’Brien that officers arrived to find the woman hiding in the restaurant’s washroom and Hollywood sitting inside finishing a drink. Skoropada said police learned that the woman had been walking on a path behind the Midas building at 1137 Princess St. when Hollywood came up behind her and punched her multiple times before she could escape. He then chased her in a circuit around the nearby McDonald’s restaurant, Skoropada said, and pursued when she ran across the street to the A&W, where she eventually ran inside and locked herself in the washroom. The judge was told the officers observed redness and bruising to the right side of the woman’s face and scratches on her neck and the back of her right shoulder when she emerged from the washroom, but she declined to provide a victim impact statement to the court. “Time to grow up, big time, Sean,” Justice O’Brien told Hollywood in passing sentence.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Kyle A. Loyst, 28, was convicted of committing two thefts, from the Kingslake Plaza Shoppers Drug Mart at 1201 Division Street in late June and the 905 Princess St. LCBO in early October; plus violations of three separate probation orders from July and September 2018 and April 2020 by neglecting to report to his probation officer in May 2020 and by failing to keep the peace when he committed the thefts. He was given double credit on 70 days of pretrial custody and was sentenced to a further 10 days in jail. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said Loyst stole several cosmetic products and an electric toothbrush from the Shoppers Drug Mart and made it out the doors. But Kingston Police, notified of the theft, arrived in time to arrest him just down the street. Justice Larry O’Brien was told Loyst was also captured by police four months later after he walked out of the LCBO with a bottle of whiskey. The liquor, though not immediately found, was eventually recovered. Jeffrey D. McCullough, 39, was convicted of a domestic assault committed in mid-April, three subsequent violations of his release order and unlawfully entering his victim’s home in late August. He was given enhanced credit on 111 days of pretrial custody, sentenced to time served and probation for two years. Justice Alison Wheeler was told that McCullough was initially charged after Kingston Police responded to a neighbour’s repeated calls about an ongoing domestic disturbance at the midtown Kingston residence McCullough shared with the victim. On their fourth trip to the house, assistant Crown attorney Greg Skerkowski said, officers found the woman distraught and observed a small red mark on her right inner bicep. McCullough’s lawyer, Matt Hodgson, told the judge his client’s partner was “not happy with police” and had originally told them the mark on her arm was made by her tweezers. However, Skerkowski said, she also told officers, “he did this,” referencing the discoloration on her arm, and that she also revealed McCullough had punched two holes they’d noted in one of the walls. Two days after his arrest, McCullough was released on bail with a condition that forbid him from communicating with the victim or any member of her immediate family. The judge was told he was charged with violating that condition two months later when his bail supervisor established that the cellphone he was using to report actually belonged to his victim. Skerkowski said McCullough’s bail supervisor first became suspicious about the phone number in mid-May. He told the judge she later return-dialled that number and it was answered by a female, who told her “Jeff was not there but she’d be seeing him in about one hour,” and she offered to take a message. Skerkowski said McCullough continued to report from that number into June, when his bail supervisor finally determined its ownership and charged him. He was charged with violating that same condition again in July, the judge was told, after police were called to the Country Squire Resort on Gananoque’s King Street to deal with a disputing couple who turned out to be McCullough and the victim. And, finally, at the end of August, Skerkowski said, McCullough was charged with violating the condition a third time, as well as with unlawful entry after he was found drunk and sleeping on the floor of the victim’s new residence in South Frontenac Township. Justice Wheeler was told the victim had been staying with her mother in another community and McCullough’s presence in her home was discovered when the two women returned to feed the cat and found him on the floor behind the couch underneath a blanket. Defence lawyer Hodgson told the judge his client had a key to the apartment and had been there many times with the woman but conceded that he didn’t have permission to be there on that occasion. Justice Wheeler observed that “the breaches of the court order were frankly blatant,” but she declined to impose the additional two months in jail urged by the Crown prosecutor.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Daniel J. McIvor, 57, was convicted of failing to comply with a condition of a release order. He was given enhanced credit on 65 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months. Ian R. McMillan, 35, was convicted of violating a condition of a release order issued in Toronto that confined him to his residence there. He was given double credit on nine days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that McMillan was arrested in early December after Kingston Police were called to remove an intoxicated passenger from an eastbound Via Rail train that stopped in Kingston en route to Ottawa. Defence lawyer Rod Bennett disclosed that McMillan is a severe alcoholic and that he’d only recently come out of rehab and immediately relapsed. Bennett told the judge that the 35-year-old has no idea how or why he ended up on a train bound for Ottawa, and he said McMillan planned to return to rehab following his release. Richard W. Miller, 31, was convicted of assaulting a woman while on a date with her in mid-October and a related violation of probation he’d received in October 2019 by failing to keep the peace. He was given enhanced credit on 59 days of pretrial custody, sentenced to a further 10 days in jail and probation for two years, during which time he must perform 20 hours of community service and complete assessments, counselling and programs as directed by his probation officer, including counselling for alcohol abuse. Additionally, he’s forbidden from entering any place licensed to sell alcohol. Assistant Crown attorney Greg Skerkowski said Miller and his victim began a relationship in June that lasted only briefly. However, in mid-October, Justice Alison Wheeler was told, Miller convinced the woman to go out with him again, and the couple was in Tommy’s on Princess Street around 10:30 p.m. when his behaviour turned boorish. Skerkowski said Miller had been drinking and began making loud, racist comments. His date told him to calm down, he told the judge, and Miller responded, “F— you! You’re pissing me off,” and cocked his fist at her but didn’t follow through, committing “what my boss calls an inchoate (not fully realized) assault.” Miller was ordered to leave the restaurant-bar, which he did, but only after telling the woman that when she got home, she should look both ways before going inside. Upon exiting, however, Skerkowski said, Miller tripped over a sign, attempted to re-enter without a face mask, and, in a pique, overturned a number of tables and chairs on the patio. By then, Kingston Police had been called and Skerkowski said staff at Tommy’s pointed out Miller to arriving officers as he walked along Princess Street. Miller’s defence lawyer, Matt Hodgson, told the the judge that his client doesn’t remember much about that night and revealed that Miller has what he characterized as “a serious addiction to alcohol.” When sober, Miller is “polite, respectful and well mannered,” Hodgson told the judge, but when he drinks, he sometimes gets into trouble with the law. Hodgson also revealed that Miller, when he and the victim were first dating, had intended to ask her to marry him. But then he drank in her presence “and it was over,” Hodgson said. They’d just gotten back together, he told Justice Wheeler, and Miller began drinking to overcome his nervousness. But Hodgson said the last thing Miller now remembers thinking was how lucky he was to be sitting in Tommy’s with the woman, and the next thing he knew he was waking up in jail. Miller added that he wishes that night had never happened and told Justice Wheeler: “I’m going to stay away from bars. I’m going to stay away from alcohol: That’s all there is to it. I will attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings. I will attend counselling. I will do PAR (Partner Assault Response)” program.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Robert Sly-Day, 43, was convicted of being in possession of a stolen truck in early August; two violations of probation he received in October 2019 by failing to report to his probation officer in August this year and by failing to keep the peace in relation to the stolen truck; plus related charges of illegally possessing methamphetamine and cocaine. He was given double credit on 71 days of pretrial custody, sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months, and he’s been ordered to complete assessments, counselling and programs of rehabilitation as directed by his probation officer. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada told Justice Larry O’Brien that Sly-Day’s probation reporting “was very poor” from the outset. When he was ordered to report in early August and didn’t comply, however, he was finally breached. Then, two months later in early October, Skoropada said a Kingston Police patrol noticed a Ford F-250 truck parked on Carleton Street, ran the licence plate and learned it had been reported stolen from Cataraqui Concrete Forming in Gananoque. The officer kept an eye on the truck and arrested Sly-Day after he got behind the wheel, the judge was told, and when he was searched, incident to arrest, he was found to be in possession of 0.9 of a gram of methamphetamine and 1.1 grams of cocaine. Justice O’Brien, after perusing Sly-Day’s record, observed that “he’s a young man, but he’s got a record that belies his age.” He remarked that Sly-Day has “got a drug issue and a temper issue.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Lindsay Staszewski, 36, was convicted of illegally possessing a prescription amphetamine in September 2019 and violating a release order in late January 2020, by failing to report to the bail supervision program. She was given double credit on 17 days of pretrial custody. Her sentencing was suspended on the drug charge and she was placed on probation for 18 months. Staszewski was initially arrested, according to federal Crown prosecutor Courtney Cottle, after Kingston Police responded to reports of a break-in at Lake Ontario Ice on Cataraqui Street. Cottle told Justice Larry O’Brien that officers found Staszewski just inside the doors packing up her belongings. She was alone, the judge was told, but Cottle said there were indications that others had also been squatting in the building before police arrived, including a still lit candle elsewhere in the structure. The judge was told that inside the stroller she’d been packing, officers found 13 Adderall pills, an amphetamine used in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, but they weren’t Staszewski’s prescription. David Ubdegrove, 27, was convicted of committing mischief in late November when he broke a window at his cousin’s midtown Kingston Home. He was given enhanced credit on 21 day of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months, during which time he must pay $200 restitution to the court on behalf of his cousin. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that Ubdegrove had been sleeping on his cousin’s couch for an undisclosed length of time. But assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said she’d been trying to get him to leave. Near the end of November, he told the judge, Ubdegrove was dropped off by his father at his cousin’s home around 7 p.m. But he was acting aggressively, according to the Crown prosecutor, which provoked his cousin to pick up a bat. Ubdegrove responded by snatching up a nearby shovel, Skoropada said, which he then swung, breaking a window. Defence lawyer Keara Lundrigan urged Justice O’Brien to impose no additional jail time on her client and told him that Ubdegrove was moving back into his parents’ home.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston