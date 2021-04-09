





In the Courts: Dec. 28, 2020, to Jan. 8, 2021

Article content A compilation of offences from Kingston's Ontario Court of Justice for the period of Dec. 28, 2020, to Jan. 8, 2021. Only sentences that involved a large fine, probation or incarceration are included. Matthew J. Babcock, 36, was convicted of violating probation he received in May 2019 by failing to report to his probation officer in July that year and again between March and May 2020; obstructing police in early December 2019 by misidentifying himself to an officer and another, related violation of his probation by failing to keep the peace; plus a theft from No Frills at 1162 Division St. on New Year's Eve 2019; and an additional breach of probation by neglecting to pay $400 restitution ordered by the court. He was given enhanced credit on 76 days of pretrial custody, sentenced to time served, and Justice Alison Wheeler issued a free-standing restitution order against him for payment of his outstanding $400 debt. Assistant Crown attorney Elisabeth Foxton told the judge that at the beginning of December 2019, Kingston Police were dispatched to a west-end Princess Street motel to investigate reports of a loud dispute coming from one of the rooms. Justice Alison Wheeler was told the officers noted drug paraphernalia scattered around when they entered, and they found Babcock hiding in the shower, refusing to come out. When he did, Foxton said, he initially gave police a name and birthdate that weren't his. He eventually admitted the lie, she said, and revealed there was a warrant out for his arrest, which they then executed. Babcock was later released, however, and Foxton told the judge that he was back in trouble by the end of the month, having been caught by store security at the Division Street No Frills with $20 worth of stolen merchandise. The judge was told Babcock managed to get away from the store's loss prevention officer but was intercepted by responding Kingston Police officers, who recognized him from the description they'd been given and spotted him a short distance from the supermarket. Released again, Foxton said, Babcock stopped reporting to his probation officer in mid-March 2020 and told the judge that in the 19 months since he was given probation, he had made no payments on the restitution he owes a Walmart shopper whose purse he dipped in February 2019. Babcock told the judge he stole from No Frills because he was hungry, claimed he couldn't report to his probation officer because of the pandemic and said it's taken all this time for him to put some cash together to pay restitution. His lawyer, Doug Caldwell, told the judge that Babcock receives Ontario Disability Support Program benefits and noted that he had no criminal record until six years ago, in December. Two years before that, Caldwell said, his client's girlfriend was killed in a collision on Middle Road and in May 2019 he also lost his father. He has no siblings, Caldwell added, "so Mr. Babcock is alone in the world, a circumstance that's quite hard for him."

Article content Brooklyn M. Carew, 27, was convicted of obstructing Kingston Police in early July 2020 by misidentifying herself during a traffic stop. She was sentenced to 20 days in jail. Justice Alison Wheeler was told that a patrol constable was driving on Stephen Street when a car piqued his interest and he ran the plate number, discovering that it belonged on a different vehicle. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said the officer pulled the car over, and Carew, who was driving it, gave him a false name. The ruse was revealed, though, when her passenger spoke to her using her real first name, and Skoropada said the officer afterward learned that the reason for the deceit was that there was a warrant out for Carew’s arrest. In urging the 20-day sentence on the judge, Carew’s lawyer, Colin Sheppard, argued that “no actual harm was done,” by his client’s lie. “Police were not actually deceived” for very long, he said. Carew was out of custody when she entered her guilty plea by phone, and though she’d already agreed to turn herself in, a problem arose when the judge queried how she would actually surrender herself into custody. Justice Wheeler asked Carew if she could deliver herself to Quinte Detention Centre in Napanee. But Carew didn’t have a vehicle and had expected to turn herself in at Kingston’s Police Headquarters on Division Street. The judge informed her that Kingston Police didn’t want people walking in off the street during the pandemic and encouraged Carew to arrange her own transportation to jail. When that didn’t pan out, however, she was able to exercise the default option, reporting to the Wellington Street courthouse several hours later, where officers took her into custody and drove her to the detention centre.

Article content Federal inmates Guled Jimaleh, 29, and Ayanle Omar, 28, were convicted of stabbing each other with homemade prison shanks during a violent confrontation in Collins Bay Institution in May 2019. Jimaleh was given a concurrent six-month sentence to serve simultaneously with his existing prison term. Omar, now out of custody on statutory release and living with his mother in another community, was also given a six-month concurrent sentence after his lawyer, Phil Casey, and assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada both assured Justice Alison Wheeler that its imposition would not return him to custody. The judge was told that six inmates were involved in the original incident and that Omar, since his release, has completed his apprenticeship in a building trade. Jacob G. Kostogiannis, 24, was convicted of violating a condition of the 18-month probation he received in March 2020 that forbid him approaching within 100 metres of a particular woman and a related second breach of the same order by failing to keep the peace. He was given enhanced credit on 23 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further 55 days in jail. Justice Alison Wheeler was told Kostogiannis was charged in mid-December after Kingston Police sitting in a cruiser in a parking lot near the convergence of Montreal and Rideau streets ran the plates of a passing vehicle. The plates were registered to the woman with whom Kostogiannis is forbidden from associating, who also happened to be a prohibited driver. The officers consequently followed the car and pulled it over, according to assistant Crown attorney Elisabeth Foxton, but instead of the woman, they found Kostogiannis behind the wheel. The judge was told he initially claimed he had her permission to drive her car, but upon learning that he was going to be arrested for violating one of his non-contact conditions, Foxton said, he claimed that he’d actually been given the keys to the vehicle by the woman’s new boyfriend and complained to them that he’d only been out of jail at that point for two weeks. Kostogiannis’ lawyer, Brian Callender, told the judge his client was referring to a 60-day sentence he’d just finished serving for visiting the woman in her home over Thanksgiving. Callender urged Justice Wheeler not to impose any more jail on his client, while Foxton asked for the equivalent of a 90-day sentence minus his pretrial custody and suggested to the judge that she would be justified in asking for an even longer sentence given Kostogiannis’ history of violating court orders, which make up the bulk of his record. The judge agreed and told Kostogiannis, “You’re not respecting repeated court orders and you’re not getting the message.” She added, “Mr. Kostogiannis, we’ve reached the point where you need to be held accountable.”

Article content Troy D. Ledrew, 25, was convicted of escaping custody in October 2020. He was credited with 85 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further five days in jail. Ronald D. Lepage, 49, was convicted of driving on Wolfe Island in late October 2020 when his ability to drive was impaired by alcohol. He was fined $2,000 and is prohibited for one year from driving. LePage was charged after he was stopped at a RIDE (reduce impaired driving everywhere) checkpoint set up by the OPP on County Road 95. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said he exhibited signs of alcohol intoxication, including red, glassy eyes and was taken into custody but refused to provide a breath sample. David R. Marquette, 35, was convicted of assaulting the owner of a Princess Street motel by threatening him with a bat in February 2020; a related violation of probation he’d received in December 2018 that required him to keep the peace; an additional violation of the same probation by failing to report to his probation officer in March last year; illegal possession of 0.3 of a gram of fentanyl in July 2020, plus a related violation of a release undertaking he was on at the time. He was also convicted of two violations of a subsequent release order in early October 2020 and again in mid-November by failing to comply with a condition that required him to confine himself to his residence and, in the latter instance, a related obstruction by misidentifying himself. He was given enhanced credit on 51 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further 88 days in jail and probation for 18 months. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said the assault occurred during an argument after the motel’s owner ordered Marquette to leave. He told Justice Alison J. Wheeler that the dispute ended with Marquette pulling a bat that was about one foot long out of his clothing and using it to menace but not strike the man he was disputing. Marquette then left, according to Skoropada, but later called the motel and apologized. The judge was also told that while he was breached following a missed appointment in March last year, Marquette’s reporting to his probation officer had been inconsistent throughout. Federal Crown prosecutor Courtney Cottle added that Marquette was also subject to a release order last summer that required him to abstain from the possession and use of street drugs. He was walking south on Division Street in July, she told Justice Wheeler, when a Kingston Police officer recognized and stopped him and discovered that he was carrying 0.3 of a gram of fentanyl. Seven days after that stop, according to Skoropada, Marquette was released with a condition that required him to confine himself to his residence. But three months later, in early October, he told the judge, Marquette was caught violating that condition by officers responding to reports of lights visible at 10 p.m. in Habitat for Humanity’s storage yard. The judge was told he violated that same condition again in mid-November and was spotted by a patrol constable walking north on Rideau Street. Skoropada said Marquette jumped over a backyard fence in an effort to escape and then gave the officer a wrong name when he was intercepted. He eventually admitted his real identity, however, and said he’d fled because he was breaching his release conditions by being outside. His lawyer, Dawn Quelch, told the judge that Marquette has a drug problem but does work when given the opportunity, and she said she could personally attest that he’s a skilled and diligent worker.

Article content Anthony J. Pascoal, 35, was convicted of assaulting and sexually assaulting a woman multiple times. He was given enhanced credit on 776 days of pretrial custody, deemed the equivalent of three and a half years of jail, and was sentenced to time served and probation for two years, during which time he’s been ordered to complete assessments as directed by his probation officer, including counselling for anger control and sexual behaviour. He was also ordered by Justice Larry O’Brien to pay $1,290 to the court on behalf of his victim to defray the cost of medication she now takes to deal with the effects of trauma, and he’s been ordered included for 10 years on the Sex Offender Information Registry and is barred for life from possessing weapons such as firearms and crossbows as well as explosive devices. Brian J. Phillips, 39, was convicted of violating a term of a release order that confined him to his residence unless accompanied by his bail surety. He was given enhanced credit on 31 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further 43 days in jail. Phillips, according to his lawyer, Brian Callender, was in a vehicle with the partner of his bail surety and they were on their way to a job site where his client was hoping to secure employment when they were pulled over by Kingston Police. He told Justice Alison Wheeler that his client was intending to apply for a bail variation that would have permitted him to be out for that purpose: “He just jumped the gun,” Callender said. “He wanted to make money at Christmas and he got caught.” Assistant Crown attorney Elisabeth Foxton called it “a blatant breach,” however, and told the judge that Phillips had already violated the order twice previously. Justice Wheeler told Phillips, “You put yourself between a rock and a hard place,” where the choices were between losing a job opportunity or violating his release conditions. She suggested he’d made the wrong choice, because the conditions imposed on his release by the court “are the most important thing.”

Article content Cody W. Reynolds, 32, was convicted of assaulting a former partner in April 2019, criminally harassing her and subsequently violating a release order in July that forbid him from approaching her. He was given a six-month conditional sentence to serve in the community, the first three months under house arrest and the final three months subject to an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Justice Alison Wheeler also ordered Reynolds to complete assessments, counselling and programs to ameliorate domestic violence as directed by his probation officer, and he’s forbidden from possessing weapons such as firearms for 10 years. Nicole A. Silva, 29, was convicted of assaulting a child and related counts of mischief by damaging a door and causing a public disturbance and, in a separate incident, dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. She received enhanced credit on 128 days of pretrial custody and was given an 18-month conditional sentence to serve in the community, the first nine months on house arrest at the Elizabeth Fry Society’s Detweiler House and the final nine months subject to an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, followed by one year of probation. Justice Alison J. Wheeler also ordered Silva to perform 40 hours of community service and prohibited her from driving for two years, forbidding her from occupying the driver’s seat of any vehicle. Additionally, she’s been ordered to complete assessments, counselling and programs, including programs for alcohol abuse, as directed by her probation officer, and she’s specifically forbidden from consuming alcohol or street drugs during her sentence and probation. Silva’s lawyer, Mary Jane Kingston, told the judge her client is appalled by her behaviour and on her behalf requested the alcohol ban, observing that Silva appears to be particularly sensitive to the effects of alcohol intoxication and “it doesn’t take much to flip the switch.” Justice Wheeler, in handing down her sentence, the product of a joint submission from the Crown attorney’s office and defence counsel, said, “In ordinary times it would be my view that a conditional sentence would perhaps not be appropriate.” She noted, however, that Silva had already spent what she considered significant time in custody and told her it would be of more benefit to the community to have her work on her sobriety and other issues with the aid of the Elizabeth Fry Society.

Article content Cassandra L. Summers, 25, was convicted of driving in April 2019 with more than the legal concentration of alcohol in her system. She was fined $2,000 and prohibited for 12 months from driving. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said Summers was charged after the vehicle she was driving on Pine Street left the road and collided with the front porch of a house, causing minor damage. Bystanders witnessed the collision, he told Justice Alison Wheeler, and called Kingston Police, who took Summers into custody. Skoropada said they subsequently administered breath tests that produced relatively low readings of 117 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of her blood volume. Summers’ lawyer, Matt Hodgson, told the judge his client was out socializing with friends that night and had an argument with one of the men in the group. “She wanted to leave,” he said, “but her girlfriend didn’t, so she made a bad decision to drive.“ Federal inmate Ho W. Walker, 29, was convicted of an assault committed in May 2019. He was sentenced to 30 days, to be served concurrently with his existing sentence. Michael Wilson, 28, was convicted of violating the Corrections and Conditional Release Act by possessing contraband tobacco in his cell in October 2019 while an inmate at Collins Bay Institution. He was given a 60-day conditional sentence to serve in the community.

