





Share this Story: In the Courts: Dec. 7-11, 2020

In the Courts: Dec. 7-11, 2020

Article content A compilation of offences from Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice for the period of Dec. 7-11, 2020. Only sentences that involved a large fine, probation or incarceration are included. Brian A. Deane, 29, was convicted of violating probation he received in March by failing to report to his probation officer in September. He was given double credit on 42 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further six days in jail. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. In the Courts: Dec. 7-11, 2020 Back to video John Fraser, 31, was convicted of assaulting a fellow patient at Kingston General Hospital at the end of June and a related violation of the terms of a peace bond he entered into in April 2019 that required him to keep the peace. He was given enhanced credit on 160 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further 60 days in jail and probation for 18 months. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that Fraser and the victim were admitted and in the hospital’s psychiatric ward when Fraser attacked his fellow patient. His lawyer, Phil Casey, said his client remembers little of what provoked him. But assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada, said the other man appears to have muttered something under his breath prior to the assault. What he said isn’t known, and it wasn’t clear from the synopsis whether the words were directed at or even referenced Fraser, but whatever it was, Skoropada told the judge, it enraged Fraser, who threw the man to the ground, beat him with closed fists and placed him in a choke hold before medical staff could intervene. When staff did go to the victim’s aid, he added, Fraser attacked them as well. Casey noted that his client had a traumatic childhood and has been diagnosed over the years as having schizophrenia and a personality disorder. He’s also been sentenced twice to federal penitentiary and now, Casey added, he’s developed a crystal methamphetamine problem. Fraser told Justice O’Brien, “I’m sorry for what I did to him. I don’t know why I did it.” After reading several psychiatric assessments and reports on Fraser, the judge said: “You’ve been dealt some pretty flimsy cards there, John, but crystal meth isn’t the answer,” and in placing him on probation, Justice O’Brien explained to Fraser that he was actually fast-tracking him to connect with the services and assistance he needs in the community. He stressed to him that probation isn’t a punishment. While on probation, however, Justice O’Brien ordered that Fraser must abstain from street drugs and complete assessments, counselling and programs of rehabilitation as directed by his probation officer, including counselling and programs for mental health issues.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Daniel D.J. Fritz, 25, was convicted of theft, two violations of probation and failing to comply with a condition of release. He was credited with 30 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. Reilly P. Grootjans, 29, was convicted of two probation violations. He was given double credit on 30 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. Ashley Hubman, 36, was convicted of theft in late October of a $67 bottle of fragrance from the 445 Princess St. Shoppers Drug Mart, a related charge of obstructing Kingston Police by misidentifying herself at the time of her arrest, and violating a previous release by failing to live at the residence approved for her by the bail supervision program. She was given enhanced credit on 30 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that after Hubman was intercepted and the stolen bottle of scent was recovered, she was turned over to Kingston Police. She initially provided a false name, however, and after her identity was established, assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said, it was additionally discovered she wasn’t living at the address approved for her. Hubman’s lawyer, Kevin Dunbar, told the judge his client still had charges outstanding in Belleville. Olivia H.V. Jocko, 29, was convicted of threatening. She was given enhanced credit on 58 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Kimberly D. Johnson, 49, was convicted of violating the terms of a 90-day conditional sentence she received in April by failing to report to her sentence supervisor in April and May; theft in early May of personal items belonging to the employees of a local Tim Hortons; and, in late September, violating her release order by neglecting to report for her standing weekly sign-in at Kingston Police Headquarters. She was credited with 64 days already served on her sentence in the community. Her conditional sentence order was terminated by Justice Larry O’Brien, and she was credited ordered to serve the remaining 26 days of her sentence in jail. Derek Knapman, 30, was convicted of committing mischief to property arising from his intentionally damaging his partner’s cellphone in October 2019. His sentencing was suspended and he was placed on probation for 18 months, during which time he must complete assessments, counselling and rehabilitative programs as directed by his probation officer, and he’s prohibited from possessing or using intoxicants. Justice Allan Letourneau was told that Knapman and his spouse were arguing about finances when, according to assistant Crown attorney Elisabeth Foxton, he demanded that his partner hand over her cellphone. She in turn tried to shelter and hide the device, according to Foxton, but she said Knapman got hold of it and intentionally squeezed it until he shattered the screen. She also told the judge that Knapman and his partner have a blended family and the offence was aggravated by having occurred in the presence of their respective children Still, Knapman’s defence lawyer, Stephen Zap, assured the judge that his client and his partner want to get back together.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Kessie Liddiard, 41, was convicted of possessing stolen property and obstructing police. She was given double credit on 15 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. Dylan T. Lynch, 46, was convicted on two counts of assault and violating probation. He was credited with 218 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months. Everett Magee, 27, was convicted of assault, illegal possession of cocaine and a theft committed in January 2019. He was credited with 60 days of pretrial custody and was given a six-month conditional sentence to be served in the community under restrictions, the first four months subject to home confinement, followed by probation for two years. Justice Allan Letourneau additionally ordered Magee to complete assessments, counselling and programs of rehabilitation, including the Partner Assault Response Program, and, as directed by his probation officer, for any mental health issues considered appropriate. Magee’s defence lawyer, Mary Jane Kingston, told the judge that substance abuse was at the root of her client’s offences. She said he has since engaged in counselling, however, is currently working and is enjoying his sobriety. Zachary McIvor, 36, was convicted of possessing a stolen motor vehicle in early November and a related violation of a release condition that forbid him from having any contact with the woman who was travelling with him when he was arrested. He was given enhanced credit on 33 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further 84 days in jail. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said McIvor was charged after a Kingston Police patrol noticed the stolen 2011 Kia Sorento on Rideau Street and ran a computer check on it. Justice Larry O’Brien was told the car had been reported stolen from a car rental company in Fraserville in the Kawarthas. The vehicle was recovered undamaged, according to Skoropada. He told Justice O’Brien the car’s keys had been left in the ignition the day it was stolen. McIvor told the judge that the bail condition barring him from having contact with the woman he was travelling with that day has been a problem and said they’ve been trying to have it lifted but haven’t been successful. The woman has a serious back injury, he said, and he’s been assisting her, in violation of his release conditions. McIvor also told the judge that he has a drug problem, which he now thinks he has under control. In sentencing him, Justice O’Brien noted that McIvor has a five-page criminal record that suggests, “by and large he’s a thief.” He took note of McIvor’s optimism about getting his drug issues in check, however, and told him “you’re on the right track. Heaven knows you’ve been on the wrong one since 2010.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Leo Villeneuve, 54, was convicted on two counts from late July of possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking. He was given enhanced credit on 140 days of pretrial custody, sentenced to a further 11 months in jail, and Justice Allan Letourneau agreed to make a recommendation that Villeneuve serve his time at St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre in Brockville, where he can receive programs he hopes will ameliorate his long-standing drug addiction. Villeneuve was charged with the drug offences, according to federal Crown prosecutor Courtney Cottle, after he’d been arrested by the Repeat Offender and Parole Enforcement Squad on warrants for outstanding weapons and domestic violence charges. Cottle said officers had removed Villeneuve from a taxi on Parkway and it was some time later that the driver of that cab contacted Kingston Police about a bag left in his vehicle, which he assumed belonged to the passenger arrested earlier from his cab. When the contents of the bag were inventoried, however, Cottle said police found two clear zip-lock plastic bags containing 3.7 grams of cocaine and 32.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, respectively, as well as scales and other drug-related paraphernalia. She also told the judge that some clear zip-lock plastic bags found in Villeneuve’s possession at the time of his initial arrest were a match to the bags containing the drugs and that $6,734 was seized from Villeneuve as proceeds of crime. Villeneuve’s lawyer told the judge there were triable issues had her client chosen to make the Crown prove its case at trial, and she suggested the value of his guilty plea was enhanced as a consequence. She noted, for example, the gap in time between her client’s arrest and receipt of the bag by police, which constituted a significant break in the chain of custody, she observed, as well as the fact that there was a second passenger in the cab when Villeneuve was arrested

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Clayton C. Woodman, 42, was convicted of violations in September pertaining to two of the three probation orders to which he’s currently subject. He was given enhanced credit on 79 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. Assistant Crown attorney Elisabeth Foxton initially proposed that Woodman should be made subject to yet another probation order for 18 months, provoking Woodman to interject: “Why?” and “How many do you need?” And after briefly reconsidering, Foxton agreed with him and withdrew the recommendation. Justice Allan Letourneau was told that Woodman was placed on probation in mid-March for a term of 12 months, then received a second 12-month probation order in mid-April, followed in September by a third probation term of two years issued out of Napanee’s Ontario Court of Justice. Foxton told the judge that a condition of each of those orders forbid him from having contact or communication with a particular woman, except with her prior written and revocable consent. In late September, Foxton said, Kingston Police were dispatched to Confederation Park in response to repeated calls from that same woman, and upon their arrival she complained to officers that Woodman, who was nearby, was bothering her. The judge was told he was arrested and charged with contravening his probation conditions, specifically the non-contact provision of the probation order he received in June and, arising from the same incident, a failure to keep the peace as required under his September probation order. Woodman told Justice Letourneau that the woman involved in the complaint did previously provide consent to resume contact with him, but his probation officer wouldn’t allow it. Woodman’s lawyer, Keara Lundrigan, confirmed to Justice Letourneau that consent was given for a time but later voided, and suggested it was as a consequence of the complainant’s behaviour rather than Woodman’s.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Kirk G. Young, 35, was convicted of a theft in mid-November from the 445 Princess St. Shoppers Drug Mart. He was given enhanced credit on 17 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. Young and a female companion were shopping in the drugstore, Justice Larry O’Brien was told, when Young selected an item of merchandise and cached it elsewhere in the store. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada didn’t identify what the item was in open court. He said Young left after stashing it but later returned to remove it from its hiding place and then attempted to leave with it without paying. His activities were observed, however, and Skoropada said Young was intercepted and the merchandise recovered. Young’s lawyer, Matt Hodgson, told Justice O’Brien, “it was a foolish mistake,” and he urged his client’s immediate release. A distraught-sounding Young, speaking to the judge by phone from the Central East Detention Centre, added, “I’m really sorry for what I’ve done. I’ll never do it again,” and Skoropada subsequently revised his sentencing recommendation to accommodate Young’s immediate release, making time served a joint submission to the judge.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Kingston