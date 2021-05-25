





Article content A compilation of offences from Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice for the period of Feb. 22-26, 2021. Only sentences that involved a large fine, probation or incarceration are included. Zachary R. Beamish, 21, was convicted of arson endangering life in March 2020 when he set a fire in a building on Princess Street near Division Street. The building appeared vacant, but there were actually three people and a dog inside, all of whom were able to escape. Beamish was also convicted on unrelated charges of theft, mischief to property, failing to attend court and violating the terms of his release undertaking. He was given enhanced credit on 325 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to a further 290 days in jail and probation for 18 months. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. In the Courts: Feb. 22-26, 2021 Back to video Corey J. Bristol, 30, was convicted of assaulting a girlfriend in December 2019 and violating a release order in May 2020 that forbid him from having contact with a different woman who at the time of the offence was the victim in a charge against him of mischief to property. His sentencing was suspended and he was placed on probation for 18 months and ordered to pay $331.40 in restitution. David Collison, 45, was convicted on almost five-year-old charges of violating a condition of a 2016 release order out of Brockville that forbid him from communicating with or having contact with a former girlfriend he’d previously been convicted of assaulting. He was credited with nine days of pre-trial custody. His sentencing was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years, during which time he must complete assessments, counselling and programs of rehabilitation as directed by his probation officer. The woman told police that Collison contacted her on Facebook and was initially apologetic. She said she was afraid of him, however, and feared that he might harm people she loved. Collison’s lawyer, Jason Easton, told Justice Alison J. Wheeler that his client admitted initiating contact with the woman but did not make any threatening comments or overtures.

Article content Jacob D. Cousineau, 25, was convicted of driving in late January 2020 with more than the legal concentration of alcohol in his system. He was fined $3,000 and prohibited for 12 months from driving. Cousineau was charged, Justice Larry O’Brien was told, after his vehicle left the roadway at Princess Street and Gardiners Road around 3 a.m. and ended up in a ditch. Later breath testing produced readings of 190 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of his blood volume, more than double the legal limit to drive. James C. Debruin, 46, was convicted of being unlawfully at large from Henry Traill Community Correctional Centre. He was given double credit for seven days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to a further 46 days in jail. Debruin was released on statutory remission in December 2019 but was ordered by the Parole Board of Canada to live at the community correctional centre. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said he walked away, however, in late May 2020, about two months before his sentence was due to expire. Justice Larry O’Brien was told he was arrested in Toronto in early December 2020 and served out the remainder of his original sentence in jail. Charlotte E. Estey, 67, was convicted of driving in early January this year with more than the legal concentration of alcohol in her system. She was fined $4,000 and prohibited for 18 months from driving. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that police were looking for Estey after a fellow motorist called in a complaint that she was driving erratically. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said the tipster claimed her vehicle was swerving into other lanes while travelling south on Highway 15 to Highway 2. Estey was eventually pulled over by police on Ontario Street, the judge was told, and Skoropada said she was found to have open liquor in her vehicle. Later breath testing also produced readings of 180 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of her blood volume, more than double the legal limit to drive, and it was revealed she has prior drinking driving convictions from the early 1990s. Estey told the judge she can’t believe she drank again after seven years of sobriety, and she said she hasn’t had a drop since her arrest. She also said she won’t be driving again because she can no longer afford to maintain and insure a vehicle.

Article content Dylan E. Frink, 27, was convicted of possessing a stolen bicycle in November 2020, two days after it was reported missing. He was given double credit on 13 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to a further 19 days in jail. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that a Kingston Police officer came upon Frink and the bicycle while checking out what he thought was a suspicious car parked on Division Street. Keith R. Halleran, 41, was convicted of theft. His sentencing was suspended and he was placed on probation for 12 months. Lucas R.L. Hinch, 23, was convicted of driving in June 2020 with more than the legal concentration of alcohol in his system. He was fined $2,000 and prohibited for one year from driving. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said Hinch was charged after he was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Sydenham Road. Later breath testing produced readings of 130 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of his blood volume, Justice Larry O’Brien was told. Melissa Kempenaar, 31, was convicted of drug possession, two probation violations and failing to comply with a condition of a release order. She was given double credit on 200 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months. Steven J. Lachapelle, 44, was convicted of violating the home-confinement requirement of his conditional sentence in late December 2020 into January 2021. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, after which he will resume serving the balance of his 18-month sentence in the community. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that Lachapelle, when he received his conditional sentence, was granted three 15-minute outings a day with his dog. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said he returned late repeatedly, a fact verified by his ankle monitor, and he was warned about it. But then he began leaving his residence without permission, and on his third violation he was charged. Lachapelle’s lawyer, Paul Blais, told the judge his client was given his conditional sentence on compassionate grounds, having been himself the victim of a home invasion, during which he sustained serious injuries. The experience left Lachapelle with an ongoing need for medical treatment, according to Blais, who observed that while his client repeatedly violated curfew, he wasn’t charged with committing any new crimes during his unauthorized outings.

Article content Michael H. Lafleur, 36, was convicted of driving in early November 2020 with more than the legal concentration of alcohol in his system. He was fined $1,000 and prohibited for one year from operating a motor vehicle. Lafleur was charged after his vehicle, which was southbound on Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard, left the roadway at Avenue Road shortly after midnight, crashed through some thick brush and collided with a hydro pole on the other side of the road. Later breath testing produced relatively low readings of 110 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of his blood-volume, and Justice Larry O’Brien, in imposing the fine, suggested there were triable issues had Lafleur opted not to plead guilty. Shane Peters, 20, was convicted of drug-impaired driving in mid-April 2020 and a related violation of the Cannabis Act that limits how much of the plant a person can possess in public. He was fined $1,000 for the driving and $150 on the marijuana charge and he’s prohibited for one year from driving. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said Peters was pulled over by police after a fellow motorist complained about his driving to Ontario Provincial Police. The tipster told police Peters was having trouble staying in his lane while travelling south from Verona. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that when searched incident to arrest, Peters was found to be carrying 175 grams of bud, although the new Cannabis Act only permits people to carry 30 grams at a time.

Article content Michael L. Steacy, 40, was convicted of violating probation he received in Brockville in February 2019 by failing to report to his probation officer in March that year. He was also convicted of breaching a subsequent release order in November 2020 by failing to report to the John Howard Society’s bail supervision program; possession of a stolen Alberta licence plate, also in November 2020, and a related breach of probation by failing to keep the peace; plus two separate violations of release conditions in December 2020 that required him to confine himself to his residence and barred him from entering Kingston except when dealing with his legal issues. He was given enhanced credit on 200 days of pre-trial custody, sentenced to time served and probation for 12 months. Steacy was charged with the stolen licence plate, according to assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada, after the older model orange Kia he was driving attracted the attention of a patrolling Kingston Police officer. Justice Larry O’Brien was told the officer pulled over the car and additionally discovered that the terms of Steacy’s probation forbid him from being in Kingston. Twenty days later, in mid-December, Skoropada told the judge, the same officer spotted the orange Kia while patrolling through the parking lot of the Knights Inn on Princess Street and located Steacy nearby. He was subject to a release order at the time that forbid him from entering Kingston under most circumstances, and Skoropada said he was supposed to be on house arrest.

Article content Nathan S. Stroud, 49, was convicted of violating probation imposed in September 2017 that forbid him from possessing or consuming alcohol or other intoxicants. He was credited with 44 days of pre-trial custody, given a 60-day conditional sentence to serve in the community,and ordered to make a $250 contribution to Kingston’s local food bank. Stroud was charged in early January this year, Justice Larry O’Brien was told, after a Kingston Police officer pulled over a vehicle at Daly and MacCauley streets for having an unattached plate, a Highway Traffic Act infraction. Stroud was a passenger, not the driver, but the officer also noticed a large quantity of beer and liquor when he leaned in to talk to the occupants, and he asked who owned it. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said the occupants of the vehicle identified Stroud as owner of the booze, but the terms of his probation don’t permit him to drink or possess alcohol. Paul Tammeorg, 42, was convicted of two violations of his Long-Term Supervision Order in mid-September 2020 by illegally possessing crystal methamphetamine while he was living at the Henry Traill Community Correctional Centre and a related violation of a condition imposed by the Parole Board of Canada, forbidding him from possessing or using street drugs. He was given enhanced credit on 184 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to a further 375 days in penitentiary. Justice Larry O’Brien was told Tammeorg, a convicted sex offender, has been released and has had his release suspended eight times. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said staff at the community correctional centre were installing a “blue box” in his room at Henry Traill to extend the life of batteries in his ankle monitor when they noticed a bag that was subsequently found to contain two grams of methamphetamine. Justin Thompson, 25, was convicted of possessing property obtained by crime and failing to comply with probation. He was given enhanced credit on 23 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served.

