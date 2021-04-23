





In the Courts: Jan. 11-15, 2021

Article content A compilation of offences from Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice for the period of Jan. 11-15, 2021. Only sentences that involved a large fine, probation or incarceration are included. Douglas Anderson, 37, was convicted of failing to comply with conditions of a release order. He was given enhanced credit on 20 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. In the Courts: Jan. 11-15, 2021 Back to video Ashley L. Anthis, 36, was convicted of knowingly having possession of property obtained by crime. Her sentencing was suspended and she was placed on probation for 12 months. Aaron M. Chassie, 39, was convicted of driving in September 2020 with more than the legal concentration of alcohol in his system. He was fined $3,000 and prohibited for 12 months from driving. Justice Allan Letourneau was told that Chassie was charged after the vehicle he was driving at 2 a.m. on Collins Bay Road left the travelled portion of the roadway and went into the ditch. Kingston Police officers who responded to reports of an accident observed signs of alcohol consumption, according to assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada, and later breath testing produced readings of 260 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of his blood volume, more than three times the legal limit to drive.

Article content Paul Crottie, 35, was convicted of an assault causing bodily harm, in July 2020, to a woman he didn’t know. He was given enhanced credit on 195 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further 188 days in jail and probation for two years. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said Crottie drove into a parking lot off Bagot Street and, observing a group of strangers smoking a few spaces down, went over and asked for a light. The judge was told he was subsequently involved in an exchange with a member of the group, and the woman he ended up assaulting intervened, confronted him, and asked: “What is your problem?” Skoropada said the woman then concluded that Crottie was smoking and drinking in his car and, as a consequence of a traumatic personal experience, he told the judge, she criticized and ended up engaging with him physically. Crottie punched her in the face, according to Skoropada, knocking her to the ground, where he continued to punch her, and the Crown prosecutor told Justice Letourneau the victim claims he broke her nose and the orbital bone surrounding one of her eyes. Crottie’s lawyer, Sarah Black, told the judge her client, as a child, witnessed his own father being killed by a transport truck and said, “He was brought to tears when hearing of the victim’s injuries.” Crottie was ordered by Justice Letourneau to complete assessments, counselling and programs of rehabilitation, including counselling for anger management and substance abuse, as directed by his probation officer. He told the judge, “I’m very sorry for what I did,” and assured him that “it’s weighed very heavy on my heart.” He told Justice Letourneau, “I know the injuries were very serious.”

Article content James D. Davis, 29, was convicted of criminal harassment, dangerous driving and escaping custody. He was given enhanced credit on 267 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further 90 days in jail, probation for two years and a driving prohibition was imposed. Robert J. Deacon, 42, was convicted of stealing money in the summer of 2018 from a woman he’d met through Alcoholics Anonymous and befriended, plus a related breach of probation imposed in Belleville earlier that year in March by failing to keep the peace. He was also convicted of neglecting to attend court in Kingston on the charges in February 2019; assaulting a former partner in April 2020 and, in December 2020, violating a subsequent release order that forbid him having any contact with the assault victim. Deacon was given double credit on 30 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further 60 days in jail and probation for two years. Additionally, Justice Larry O’Brien ordered him to pay $500 restitution to the court within the first nine months of his probation on behalf of the victim of his theft. The judge was told that during a visit to the woman’s home in late July 2018, Deacon — who claims to be a carpenter by trade — was talking to the woman about her plans to change addresses, and he offered to move her household for $900. Assistant Crown attorney Natalie Thompson said it was agreed that he’d be paid $500 at the beginning of the job and $400 when it was completed, and the woman laid the initial instalment out on her table. When she subsequently left the room, however, Thompson said, Deacon scooped up the cash and abruptly departed. He didn’t return to do the work, and Thompson told Justice O’Brien that after trying repeatedly to contact him and receiving no response for three days, Deacon’s victim reported the theft to Kingston Police. Seven months later, with the theft charge unresolved, Deacon missed a court date, attracting a second charge, and Thompson said he was arrested here again, 14 months after that when the superintendent of his then girlfriend’s building reported a domestic disturbance at her apartment. Justice O’Brien was told the responding officers observed when the woman opened her door to them that her left eye was blackened and she was holding the left side of her rib cage. She told them that Deacon had just left and claimed that her shiner was the result of a fall, but, Thompson said, she admitted her sore rib cage was the result of Deacon picking her up and intentionally dropping her. The woman told police he was upset because he’d run out of drugs. Thompson said officers subsequently found Deacon at a nearby bus stop and arrested him, but he was again released on an order that forbid him from communicating or associating with his assault victim. The judge was told that eight months afterward, in December 2020, the woman contacted Kingston Police and reported that Deacon had been violating the non-contact condition since May — initially with her compliance. Thompson said there had come a point when the woman wanted to completely break off the relationship, but Deacon refused to go away. The judge was told she provided police with 20 emails he’d sent expressing his desire to continue communicating with her. Deacon’s lawyer, Kevin Dunbar, urged a sentence of time served or, if further custody was deemed necessary, he asked Justice O’Brien to impose house arrest. His client, he told the judge, is “struggling with sobriety (from alcohol) and drug addiction,” and Dunbar suggested the time he’d already spent in custody at Lindsay’s Central East Detention Centre, under pandemic conditions, was oppressive. Deacon told the judge that he won’t try to resume his relationship with the assault victim. “We both know we’re no good for each other,” he said, “so we’ve agreed to go our separate ways.” Justice O’Brien agreed to “discount somewhat” the 90 additional days of jail recommended by Crown prosecutor Thompson, “but not to the extent defence counsel suggests.” He observed that Deacon betrayed a friendship and assaulted a woman “who has problems of her own” and then violated a court order intended to keep her safe from him. He told Deacon, “When a person who doesn’t want contact is continuously contacted, anguish develops.”

Article content Rocki J. Dias, 19, was convicted of driving in February 2020 with more than the legal concentration of alcohol in his system. He was fined $4,000 and prohibited for one year from driving. Dias was charged after he lost control of his westbound vehicle on Kingston Mills Road at 2 a.m. and struck a concrete abutment. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said breath testing later that morning produced readings of 180 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of Dias’ blood volume, more than double the legal limit to drive. The teen’s lawyer, Simon Borys, told Justice Allan Letourneau that Dias had no prior record, however, and was a student at St. Lawrence College, interested in pursuing a career in health sciences, at the time of the crash. As a consequence of that night, Borys told the judge, his client’s parents had to pay “tens of thousands of dollars” for the damaged vehicle, and he suggested that Dias hasn’t returned to his studies because of the stress that followed. He said Dias is instead currently managing a food outlet, and Borys characterized him as a driver “who made a very, very bad choice.” Kyson Ionson, 25, was convicted of having possession of an imitation firearm in early December 2020 for a purpose dangerous to the public peace. He was given enhanced credit on 39 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further 12 days in jail. Justice Allan Letourneau was told that Ionson pulled what was actually a BB pistol out of a pocket and pointed it at a taxi driver who was intent on getting paid. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said the drama unfolded after Ionson and his partner booked a cab “near midnight’ to take them to Speedy Auto on Princess Street, where the woman’s car was parked. Her vehicle wouldn’t start, Skoropada said, and the couple was walking away from the cab that delivered them when the taxi driver pursued them and pulled Ionson’s headphones off. The judge was told Ionson, in response, pulled out his BB gun, pointed it at the driver and demanded the return of his headphones. Ionson told the judge he has post-traumatic stress disorder as a consequence of extended trauma at the hands of an abusive father who broke his orbital bone when he was a child. The night of his confrontation with the cab driver, he said, he was having “just a small argument,” with his fiance because, “I didn’t bring my bank card,” he explained, “and (his girlfriend) was supposed to pay for the cab and she just got out and walked away and I went after her.” It was at that point, he claimed, that he felt his headphones being pulled off and he simply reacted. Letourneau lectured Ionson, telling him that driving a taxi is a very dangerous job and that cab drivers already contend with more than enough verbal and physical abuse. He also warned him that the distinction between an imitation firearm, such as the one he had, and the real thing isn’t always apparent. “You start carrying something like that,” Justice Letourneau said. “You bring on a lot of jeopardy to yourself.” Freddy Shorts, 43, was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and property obtained by crime. He was given double credit on 11 months of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further four years and two months in prison. Federal inmate Nathan R. Spong, 27 was convicted of possessing a drug for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon. He had 673 days added to the sentence he was already serving.

