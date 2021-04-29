





Article content A compilation of offences from Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice for the period of Jan. 25-29, 2021. Only sentences that involved a large fine, probation or incarceration are included. Brandan Akers-Wright, 24, was convicted of having contraband tobacco and marijuana inside Joyceville Institution beyond the visitors area in late December 2019 — a violation of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act. He had 60 days added to his existing sentence. Justice Alison Wheeler was told that the behaviour of Akers-Wright and his then girlfriend drew the attention of correctional staff at the prison during a visit a couple of days before Christmas 2019. Federal Crown prosecutor Jordan Tekenos-Levy said both Akers-Wright and the woman were observed making movements that appeared to be attempts to conceal something or remove something from concealment on their persons. He told the judge that correctional officers later seized 23.66 grams of marijuana and 10.03 grams of tobacco from Akers-Wright and estimated it would have had a combined value of about $3,300 on the prison’s underground market. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. In the Courts: Jan. 25-29, 2021 Back to video Greg J. Brownstein, 45, was convicted of committing mischief in late December 2020 by throwing a rock through a window at the front of Kingston Police Headquarters. He was given enhanced credit on 15 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. Justice Alison Wheeler was told that Brownstein has mental health issues. His lawyer, Kevin Dunbar, said his client gets “stressed out,” and between Christmas and New Year’s Day, “He was going through a mental health crisis and felt like he wanted to go to jail.” Whatever his intentions at the time, assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said, Brownstein turned up in front of the 705 Division St. police station at 1:30 a.m. the day before New Year’s Eve and lobbed a fist-size rock through one of the windows. He wasn’t arrested until 14 days later, however, and Skoropada said the officers who picked him up made a note that he was exhibiting signs of mental disorder. Skoropada didn’t reveal in open court how much Brownstein’s vandalism cost taxpayers. He told the judge only that it was under $5,000. In passing sentence, Justice Wheeler told Brownstein that there are better ways for him to access help and suggested he talk to his mental health workers about them.

Article content Sandy DeOliveira, 33, was convicted of violating probation she received in July 2019 by failing to report to her probation officer in May 2020 and later, in December 2020, violating a subsequent release order by failing to report to the John Howard Society’s bail supervision program. She was given enhanced credit on 21 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. Derek Kaczor, 39, was convicted of defrauding Petro-Canada and an associated Circle K convenience store of merchandise in early June 2020; two counts of possessing stolen property belonging to two other people 15 days later; plus a related offence of illegally possessing seven grams of fentanyl. Additionally, he was convicted of obstructing police in early January this year and two related counts of violating the terms of a release order, which forbid him from possessing or using street drugs or having in his possession any identification, debit or credit cards, or other financial instruments not lawfully issued in his own name. He was given enhanced credit on 64 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 12 months. Justice Alison Wheeler was told that Kingston Police received a complaint from a man in early June last year, reporting that his wallet had been stolen. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said an investigation subsequently revealed that Kaczor had used the victim’s identification the same day to defraud a local Petro-Canada station of $64 and to obtain $84 worth of merchandise from its associated Circle K convenience store. Fifteen days later, when he was arrested on that first set of charges, assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said, Kaczor was found to be carrying the stolen wallets of two more people and additional charges were laid against him. He was later released from custody, and seven months later, in early January this year, Skoropada said, Kaczor was picked up again after a Kingston Police officer was confronted by him, walking in the roadbed, seemingly high and refusing to move out of the way of the patrol cruiser. The terms of Kaczor’s release forbid him from possessing or consuming drugs, Justice Wheeler was told, so he was placed under arrest, and when he was later searched, Skoropada said, he was revealed to also be carrying two more debit cards belonging to other people.

Article content Joseph Kenny, 32, was convicted of violating probation he received in Cornwall in February 2020 by failing to report to his probation officer in April and May last year. He was credited with 27 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. Danial B. MacDonald, 40, was convicted of violating probation he received in September 2020 by failing to report to his probation officer three months later in December and subsequently obstructing Kingston Police by misidentifying himself during an investigation. He was given credit for 46 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said MacDonald was questioned in early December by an officer investigating reports of possible car break-ins in the area of Parkway and Princess streets around 2:30 a.m. Police had information that two males dressed in dark clothing were checking parked vehicles, and Justice Alison Wheeler was told MacDonald was found in the vicinity of the Mayfair Apartments at 1508 Princess St. and was stopped and questioned. Skoropada said he told the officer his name was Smith, but his lie wasn’t convincing and the discovery of his real identity revealed as well that he was on probation and had been breached five days earlier by his probation officer for failing to check in. Dominic MacPhee, 22, was convicted of illegal possession of methamphetamine. He was given a four-month conditional sentence to serve in the community under restrictions and six months of probation. Justice Larry O’Brien told MacPhee: “You should go to jail for a short, sharp one Dominic. That’s where you should go.” But he accepted a joint sentencing recommendation from MacPhee’s lawyer, Paul Blais, and federal Crown prosecutor Jordan Tekenos-Levy after he was told there were triable issues that suggested frailties in the prosecution’s case. The judge ordered MacPhee to spend the first 80 days of his sentence on house arrest, however, imposing a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on the final 40 days of his community sentence, and he was forbidden from possessing or using street drugs and recreational marijuana. Justice O’Brien was told that MacPhee was charged after Kingston Police were dispatched to The Spot nightclub on Princess Street to investigate a report that he had just assaulted his girlfriend. MacPhee energetically resisted being placed under arrest, the judge was told, and by the time he was subdued, his girlfriend had come forward to refute the allegation. She told officers that a female friend had made the call, not her. Tekenos-Levy said police decided to take MacPhee into custody anyway and told his girlfriend they’d be holding him for six hours, when it was anticipated he’d be sobered up. After booking, however, the judge was told, MacPhee was searched before being placed in a cell and was found to have six small bags containing a pink crystalline substance later determined to be what Tekenos-Levy described as “about eight or nine grams” of methamphetamine secreted in his hoody.

Article content Jay A. Nowak, 37, was convicted of driving in February 2020 with more than the legal concentration of alcohol in his system. He was fined $4,000, plus a $1,200 surcharge and prohibited for 18 months from driving. Nowak was charged after he was involved in a collision at Johnson and Alfred streets. Justice Alison J. Wheeler was told that the vehicle Nowak was operating struck another in the intersection around 11 p.m., driving it into a third vehicle. Breath testing by Kingston Police later produced readings of 180 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of his blood, an alcohol concentration more than double the limit to legally drive. Jordan S. Profitt, 25, was convicted of obstructing Kingston Police in early January by providing an officer with a false name. He was given enhanced credit on 22 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months. Justice Alison Wheeler was told that a Kingston Police officer patrolling Van Order Drive after dark pulled over Profitt for riding a bicycle that wasn’t equipped with a light. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said Profitt supplied a fake name during the stop, and the officer had to later go through the police department’s library of mug shots to determine his real identity. George E. Stea, 77, was convicted of accessing child pornography in July 2020 and possession of 11,000 child pornography images and 88 videos in October when Kingston Police executed a search warrant on his residence. He was given double credit on 120 days spent in pretrial custody and sentenced to a further 1,220 days in prison. Additionally, Justice Alison J. Wheeler ordered him included for life on the Sex Offender Information Registry and imposed a lifetime order banning Stea from public swimming areas and parks, playgrounds and community centres where children are or are likely to be present and forbidding him from working or volunteering in any capacity that would place him in a position of trust or authority over anyone under 16. He’s also barred for life from accessing the internet, other than for work purposes or under the direct supervision of a responsible adult. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said the National Child Exploitation Centre detected Stea’s computer trying to upload the pornographic image of a prepubescent girl and notified Kingston Police, who traced its location and obtained a search warrant to seize it. “I am so sorry, ashamed and embarrassed and totally disgusted with myself,” Stea said when he was invited to address the court. He has a record of prior conviction, but told Justice Wheeler he was once a certified public accountant and has since completed multiple advanced courses of Bible studies. In the immediate future, he said he’d like to work with men convicted of crimes like his own to “help them come out of their shells.” He claimed to have no problem with banishment from the online world, however. “I hate the internet,” he told Justice Wheeler. “I’m old school and I can live without it. I only need a flip phone.”

