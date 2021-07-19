





In the Courts: March 15-19, 2021

Article content A compilation of offences from Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice for the period of March 15-19, 2021. Only sentences that involved a large fine, probation or incarceration are included. Vanessa J. Chartrand, 31, was convicted of assaulting a female acquaintance with a knife in early July 2020 and a related violation of probation she’d received six months earlier, in January 2020, that required Chartrand to keep the peace. She was additionally convicted of the theft of an e-bike in late July 2020; transportation fraud two months later in September; a theft from the LCBO in early October; and mischief to property in November when she caused over $5,000 damage to a house owned by Addiction and Mental Health Services–Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, plus a related charge of obstructing police, and three additional companion counts of violating probation by failing to keep the peace. She was given double credit on 126 days of pre-trial custody and was sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months, during which time she was ordered to complete assessments, counselling and programs of rehabilitation as directed by her probation officer. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said the incident involving the knife occurred when Chartrand stopped in at a Russell Street address to visit with friends and drop off some food. While there, he told Justice Larry O’Brien, she got into an argument with another woman, pulled out a knife with a two-inch blade and inflicted a superficial cut on her fellow disputant. About three weeks later, according to Skoropada, a local man looked out the window of his home just in time to see Chartrand taking off with his electric bike. He called Kingston Police, and Skoropada said officers apprehended her, still in the area, and recovered the e-bike. Two months after that, in mid-September, however, Chartrand was charged again after she took a cab ride but refused to pay the fare. Fourteen days later, in early October, she stuffed a bottle of whiskey into her purse in an LCBO outlet and walked out without being challenged. Her theft was caught on video surveillance footage, but Justice O’Brien was told there was no recovery of the stolen liquor. Then, on Remembrance Day last year, Skoropada said, Chartrand went to a house that Addiction and Mental Health Services owns in the Portsmouth district of the city, locked herself in the bathroom to take a shower and flooded the room, damaging the building’s electrical system. Justice O’Brien was told she refused to shut off the water, and Kingston Police had to be called. She continued to refuse after the officers arrived and fought with them when they had to forcibly remove her. Chartrand’s lawyer, Dave Sinnett, told the judge that mental health issues and alcohol are significant factors in his client’s conflicts with the law. He also observed that she’s entitled, as a Native person, to “Gladue consideration,” an allusion to a Supreme Court decision that requires judges to consider how historic injustices and specific inequities may impact the moral culpability of Indigenous persons convicted of crimes. In sentencing her, Justice O’Brien said Chartrand “has Gladue issues in abundance.” He observed, however, that “the organizations trying to help her aren’t assisted when they have to pay for large-scale repairs.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. In the Courts: March 15-19, 2021 Back to video

Article content Tyler Danylchuk was convicted of assault and failing to comply with a condition of his release. He was given double credit on 96 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months. Garry J. Gardner, 38, was convicted of driving dangerously in October 2019, when he drove his car at another man, braking at the last minute, and an unrelated assault on a woman he was romantically involved with in November that year by grabbing her by the shirt and cocking his fist as though he intended to punch her. He was given enhanced credit on 10 days of pre-trial custody, sentenced to time served and probation for two years. Gardner attributed his behaviour in both cases to his use of methamphetamine at the time. Since then, Justice Larry O’Brien was told, he sought help and counselling on his own from Addiction and Mental Health Services, and assistant Crown attorney Elisabeth Foxton said the work that he’s done to free himself from the drug was a significant factor in her office’s decision to join with defence lawyer Jordan Tekenos-Levy’s recommendation that his client receive no additional time in jail. Tekenos-Levy told Justice O’Brien that the incident involving the car was precipitated by a call from one of Gardner’s older female relatives, who complained that jewelry had gone missing. He said Gardner went to her home and confronted a man who was renting a basement unit in the property. The man, it turned out, had hosted some undesirable guests and he left the residence, walking away from Gardner’s scolding. It was then, the judge was told, that Gardner got into his car, followed the man to a nearby store and drove up over the curb straight at the victim, then braked just short of hitting him.

Article content Daniel Griffin, 47, was convicted of violating a condition of a release order in late December 2020 that required him to confine himself to his residence unless dealing with legal matters, a medical emergency or when accompanied by his bail surety, plus related charges of obstructing Kingston Police by misidentifying himself and illegal possession of cocaine. He was credited with 45 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. In the late afternoon that December Monday, federal Crown prosecutor Jordan Tekenos-Levy said, two Kingston Police officers were following a grey Mazda of interest on Princess Street, and when it turned south on Nelson Street they pulled it over. He told Justice Larry O’Brien that the officers noticed the man sitting in the passenger seat of the Mazda was pulling on his seatbelt as the driver complied with their signal to stop, and when they approached the vehicle, it appeared he was hunkering down and trying to tuck his face into his collar. He gave a fake name when asked and told the officers he was from Newfoundland, but he wasn’t believed and was eventually recognized. It was then discovered that Griffin was out on bail and violating its terms, which restricted him to his residence except for a limited number of circumstances. He was arrested on the spot, Tekenos-Levy told the judge, and when searched, incident to arrest, was found to have two small bags containing what turned out to be 1.9 grams of cocaine in his pants pocket.

Article content Zachary Hartwick, 20, was convicted of intentionally damaging a car by setting it on fire in a downtown parking garage in October 2020 and 12 days later stealing $7.30 worth of merchandise, including a candy bar and dog food, from the Quickie convenience store at 56 Bath Rd. He was given double credit on 120 days of pre-trial custody and was sentenced — on a joint recommendation from the Crown Attorney’s office and defence lawyer Paul Blais — to a further 125 days in jail, plus probation for three years, during which time he’s forbidden from possessing any weapons as defined by the Criminal Code of Canada or any incendiary devices. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that Hartwick stuffed his shirt into the gas tank of a car parked in the downtown Hanson Parking Garage and lit it. Harleen Jhooti, 34, was convicted of fraud. He was given a 12-month conditional sentence to serve in the community under restrictions, probation for three years and was ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution. Kyle Loyst, 28, was convicted of violating probation he received in April 2020 by failing to report to his probation officer in February this year. He was given double credit on 27 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said Loyst had a “spotty” reporting history the entire time he was on probation but suggested that he stood up his probation officer one too many times. Loyst’s defence lawyer, Kevin Dunbar, told the judge his client fell in with bad company, got into drugs and then broke his ankle in three places, and Loyst added he wants to change his life because, “this is not the way I want it.” Justice O’Brien responded, “It’s your call,” and told Loyst he can either straighten out or anticipate lengthening sentences.

Article content Brandon Luciano, 26, was convicted of assault and criminal harassment. His sentencing was suspended and he was placed on probation for 12 months. Adam Mazzanati, 40, was convicted of committing mischief in mid-October 2020 by intentionally smashing the side mirror of a parked Honda Civic on Sydenham Street, plus a related violation of probation he’d received in February 2020 that required him to keep the peace, and a subsequent breach of the same probation order by failing to report to his probation officer in November last year. He was given double credit on four days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to a further 175 days in jail. Robin A. McQueen, 28, was convicted of stealing the wedding rings of three elderly residents of Arbour Heights, a long-term care residence on Tanner Drive, in September 2018 while employed there as a personal support worker. Her sentencing was suspended and she was placed on probation for 12 months and forbidden from working or volunteering with vulnerable persons. She was also prohibited from being on the property of the long-term care facility and was ordered to pay $170 restitution to the court on behalf of Hock Shop on Bath Road. Justice Alison Wheeler was told that McQueen stole the rings from their owners’ rooms over a period of days and systematically pawned them for $60, $35 and $75. Assistant Crown attorney Natalie Thompson said the husband of her third victim, a woman suffering from dementia, immediately noticed that the ring was missing, however, when he visited his wife. Thompson said he searched her room and when he didn’t find the band, he reported its disappearance to the nursing home’s administrators, who subsequently investigated. It was then, the judge was told, that one of McQueen’s co-workers revealed that McQueen had driven her home around the time of the ring’s disappearance and had made a stop at the Hock Shop. Thompson said all three of the missing wedding rings were subsequently recovered from the pawn shop. McQueen’s lawyer, Dave Sinnett, told the judge his client was pregnant when she committed the thefts and she later suffered an embolism that deprived her and her child of oxygen during the delivery, leaving both with brain injuries. He said McQueen feels bad about having breached the trust of the elderly residents she was supposed to assist, and when the judge invited her to speak, McQueen told her, “I don’t have much to say for myself right now.” Sinnett and Crown prosecutor Thompson recommended the suspended sentence to Justice Wheeler as a joint submission. In accepting their advice, however, the judge noted that, given the nature of the crime, it was “a very lenient sentence,” and adding that, it “could only be justified by some extraordinary circumstances,” which did in fact exist in McQueen’s case, she found.

Article content Darcy Ploughman, 36, was convicted of breaking into an apartment in a Princess Street building in mid-February this year and taking up residence. He was given double credit on 30 days of pre-trial custody and was sentenced to time served and probation for 12 months. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that the building manager found tracks in the snow leading to a door Ploughman had kicked in, followed the trail and discovered he was still there. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada added that Ploughman was a former tenant, but he no longer had a right to live there. Ploughman’s lawyer, Kevin Dunbar, told the judge that his client is subject to a guardianship and suggested Ploughman’s eviction might have been unreasonable, but he conceded “that didn’t give him any right to kick down the door.” Ploughman told the judge his rent had been paid for February, but he also admitted that kicking in the door was a step too far. Matthew Roy, 33, was convicted of taking a motor vehicle without its owner’s consent, impaired driving and violations of probation and a release order he was subject to at the time. He was given double credit on 35 days of pre-trial custody, sentenced to time served, probation for 18 months and he was prohibited from driving.

