In the Courts: March 22-26, 2021

Article content A compilation of offences from Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice for the period of March 22-26, 2021. Only sentences that involved a large fine, probation or incarceration are included. Trevor D. Anderson, 30, was convicted of having possession of a stolen backpack and some unique but hot football gear in late January this year, and related charges of illegally possessing a prohibited “flick” knife, and violating a condition of a release undertaking that forbid him from possessing weapons, ammunition or explosive devices. He was given double credit on 60 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months, during which time he must participate in assessments, counselling and programs of rehabilitation, especially for substance abuse, as directed by his probation officer. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said Kingston Police received a complaint about a vehicle break-in from a man who estimated it had happened some time overnight. Later that same day, however, Justice Larry O’Brien was told, the victim of the theft happened to see Anderson riding down the road on a bicycle, carrying his property. He “tackled” the 30-year-old, according to Skoropada, then called police and held Anderson for officers, who discovered upon searching him that he was also carrying a knife that’s illegal in its own right, as well as being a violation of Anderson’s release conditions. Anderson’s lawyer, Kevin Dunbar, told the judge that the theft victim was able to identify his property so decisively because he collects “unique football hats,” and he recognized the rare head gear Anderson was wearing as part of his collection as soon as he saw it. Justice O’Brien, after receiving Anderson’s 11-page criminal record, asked the lawyers if they, tongue-in-cheek, wanted to break for lunch while he read it. Dunbar told the judge his client is “struggling with an addiction that’s turned into a fentanyl habit,” and added that Anderson’s mom is really worried about him. Justice O’Brien, who was initially told probation wasn’t being recommended for Anderson, responded that he shared her concern and “that’s why he should get some help from probation before he kills himself.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. In the Courts: March 22-26, 2021 Back to video

Article content Bryson Brophy, 38, was convicted of stealing a minivan from Gananoque in March 2020; resisting arrest by a Gananoque police sergeant the following day; resisting arrest again, in January of this year; and eight violations of a probation order imposed in Brockville in November 2019. The probation breaches span the period between the initial vehicle theft and January this year and, in addition to three counts of breach by failing to keep the peace, they included one failure to observe a non-contact condition, two counts of neglecting to report to his probation officer and failing twice to attend counselling as ordered for the amelioration of domestic violence and substance abuse. He was given enhanced credit on 61 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to a further 26 days in jail. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that the silver Dodge Caravan Brophy stole belonged to a Gananoque business, Clark’s Bus and Marina. Police later recovered it undamaged. “It’s as if the probation order goes in one ear and out the other, Bryce,” Justice O’Brien remarked in sentencing him. He told Brophy he’d give him “some slack” on the charges because he’s still relatively young but added, “not that young. You’re in your thirties.” Andrew J. Buffan, 32, was convicted of stealing $273 worth of meat from the 1100 Princess St. Loblaws store in mid-July 2020; two violations of probation he received in February 2020 by failing to keep the peace when he committed the theft; and by having neglected to report to his probation officer in February when he was initially released from custody. Additionally, he was convicted of breaching a subsequent release order by failing to report to the John Howard Society’s bail supervision program. Buffan was given enhanced credit on 70 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that Buffan’s shoplifting was discovered after Kingston Police patrolling on Day Street in Kingston’s north end noticed him riding a bicycle and pulled him over. Assistant Crown attorney Ryan Makasare said Buffan was carrying two reuseable President’s Choice shopping bags full of meat but had no receipts. Loblaws was subsequently contacted, Makasare said, and upon checking their surveillance footage, he told the judge they found a feed that captured Buffan helping himself to a couple of the store’s signature shopping bags, filling them with meat and then moving through the health and beauty aisles to exit without paying. Makasare said the John Howard Society agreed to sponsor his release following his arrest, but after he was freed, Buffan failed to show up for his appointment. Buffan’s lawyer, Michael Woogh, urged the sentence of time served on the judge, suggesting that there was an element of need involved in his client’s crimes. Woogh also told the judge that Buffan suffered serious burns last year and recently lost the support of his mother when she died. He also noted that Buffan is on public assistance.

Article content Zachery B. Clow, 27, was convicted of impaired driving. He was fined $2,500 and prohibited from driving. Daniel D. Fritz, 26, was convicted of stealing $400 worth of electronics in mid-January from the 136 Princess St. Shoppers Drug Mart and two violations of probation he received in October 2018 in Kingston’s Superior Court of Justice, by neglecting to report to his probation officer in December 2020 into January this year, and failing to attend required counselling during the same period, plus two violations of a separate probation order imposed on him in Kingston’s Ontario Court of Justice in February 2020, also by failing to report to his probation officer and by failing to keep the peace when he committed the theft at Shoppers. He was credited with 58 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. But Justice Larry O’Brien told him, “This is a kiss, Daniel. You should be going in for longer. You’re not getting the message.” None of the stolen merchandise was recovered, but Fritz has a drug problem and the Crown and defence lawyers made a joint recommendation to the judge that he receive no further time in custody. Justin Giddy, 28, was convicted of having possession of a stolen seven-inch fixed grinder that was taken from a parked truck in a local builders’ yard in late November 2020. He was given double credit on five days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to a further 10 days in jail. Justice Larry O’Brien was told the grinder was later found at Golden Pawn, where records revealed Giddy had pawned it for $60 about eight days after the theft. Giddy told the judge, “I was hoping for time served, but you guys know your jobs better than I do.”

Article content Robert C. Haggerty, 56, was convicted of violating the rules of the Sex Offender Information Registry in January when he failed to report a change of address to Kingston within 14 days of his release from custody in Cobourg. He was given enhanced credit on 20 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. Haggerty was ordered on to the Sex Offender Information Registry in October 2010 for a period of 20 years. As long as he remains on the registry, he’s required to keep it current, and through it, the police body maintaining it is informed about his whereabouts and movements. Michael Hluschuk, 37, was convicted of mischief by intentionally damaging a stranger’s Subaru in January this year while attempting to steal its catalytic converter, plus a related charge of illegal possession of methamphetamine. His sentencing was suspended and he was placed on probation for 18 months and ordered to perform 25 hours of community service. Justice Larry O’Brien was told Hluschuk had already paid $2,500 into his lawyer’s law practice trust account for distribution as restitution. Justice Larry O’Brien was told there was a cluster of thefts of catalytic converters from parked vehicles around the beginning of 2021, and Hluschuk came under suspicion by Kingston Police. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said officers put a tracker on Hluschuk’s vehicle and, following the signal, were able to arrive on scene in time to catch him in the act of cutting the anti-pollution device out of a random stranger’s car. He was then searched, incident to arrest, and Skoropada said 1.8 grams of methamphetamine was found in his pocket. Hluschuk’s lawyer, Michelle Soucy, told the judge he has skills and a trade, but Hluschuk resorted to the damaging thefts because he needed money to feed his addiction and was laid off as a consequence of the pandemic. Hluschuk told the judge that he’d just returned to work the previous week.

Article content Hunter L. Korenstein, 28, was convicted of stealing a bag containing electronics and personal items from a parked car in early December 2020 and violating a subsequent release order in mid-February that required him to confine himself to his residence unless accompanied by his bail surety or attending to a specific list of pursuits such as education, legal matters or a medical emergency. He was given double credit on 53 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. Justice Larry O’Brien was told the victim of the theft parked her vehicle on The Parkway and returned to find one of its windows had been smashed and a grey bag containing various personal and work-related items had been stolen. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said the woman was able to use software to trace the location of devices she had inside the bag, however, which resulted in Korenstein’s arrest. Defence lawyer Brian Wilcock told the judge his client has a problem with addiction such that his partner has been trying to get him to leave with her for Guelph, where she’s heard things are better for people on government assistance. Stephanie McKenna, 29, was convicted of violating a curfew condition attached to a release order she was granted in late October 2020. She was given double credit on 10 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said McKenna was charged in early March this year after a Kingston Police officer patrolling the area shortly before 1 a.m. spotted her sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Knight’s Inn motel on Princess Street. Her bail conditions at the time required her to remain in her residence between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m..

Article content Quieou L. McLaughlin, 26, was convicted of threatening a female housemate, assaulting her by breaking into her room and menacing her with a knife and violating a release undertaking from Peterborough by failing to report his move to Kingston to Peterborough police. He was given double credit on 117 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for two years. Justice Allan Letourneau was told McLaughlin was released on an undertaking in March 2018, following an arrest in Peterborough, and one of his conditions obliged him to notify police there if he changed addresses. Two and a half years later, with his Peterborough matters still outstanding, Kingston Police made McLaughlin’s acquaintance while investigating a report of a possible domestic disturbance on Shaw Street. The victim turned out to be McLaughlin’s housemate rather than his domestic partner, but assistant Crown attorney Natalie Thompson related a campaign of intimidation that McLaughlin had been carrying out against the woman. Thompson said the victim told officers that McLaughlin had threatened to “stomp a railway spike through her head,” and on another occasion he picked the lock to her room, entered uninvited carrying a knife, and announced: “I’m going to stab you 70 times, starting with your legs.” The responding officers also determined that he’d failed to notify Peterborough police of his new address in Kingston and he was arrested. The judge learned from the victim’s impact statement that she already suffered from anxiety and was fearful McLaughlin would retaliate against her or one of her friends or family members. She wrote that he knows where some of them live. Justice Letourneau took note as well that McLaughlin has prior assault convictions from 2018 involving the mother of his children. Thompson recommended a nine-month jail sentence minus pre-trial custody, which would have had the effect of keeping him behind bars for about 30 more days, and she argued that McLaughlin’s pre-sentence report suggests he’s not remorseful for his actions. McLaughlin’s Toronto lawyer contended that his client’s pre-trial custody, which was deemed the equivalent of a sentence of more than seven months, was already considerably longer than any jail stint he’d previously served, however, and the defence lawyer suggested to the judge that “he’s done enough time.” Justice Letourneau observed that there were a lot of aggravating factors in McLaughlin’s case, including the vulnerability of his chosen victim, and he agreed with the Crown prosecutor that the 26-year-old’s pre-sentence report was not favourable. He opted to impose no further jail, though, after McLaughlin said he was sorry “for all the stuff” he caused his victim and after taking into account the fact that his guilty plea had saved her from having to testify against him in open court. Justice Letourneau also specifically asked if McLaughlin had spent the entirety of his pre-trial custody in Central East Detention, and upon learning that he had, the judge appeared to factor that into his decision as well. The so-called “super jail” in Lindsay, which has never been popular with local detainees, has been a constant source of complaint since the pandemic was declared in 2020. Judges and justices of the peace are regularly told by those held in the Lindsay jail that they’re not being given adequate access to phones to consult with legal counsel. There are also frequent complaints about sparse bedding materials for new arrivals during their initial quarantine period, infrequent showers and long periods locked in their cells. McLaughlin was ordered, while on probation, to complete assessments, counselling and programs as directed by his probation officer, especially for anger management, and he must make his probation officer aware of all of his intimate relationships.

Article content Nicholas Olner, 28, was convicted of violating probation imposed in Belleville in October 2018 by failing to attend counselling as directed by his probation officer. Olner was already serving a sentence at the time of his plea, so Justice Larry O’Brien extended his jail sentence by 30 days. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said Olner enrolled as directed in the Partner Assault Response Program in October 2019, but was dropped from the program after he missed two sessions in a row. He was permitted to enrol again for a later session, Justice Larry O’Brien was told, but was later charged when Olner again failed to show up for the classes. Zachary W. Pringle, 26, was convicted of violating probation by changing addresses without notifying the court or his probation officer; six thefts of personal property from parked motor vehicles; mischief by smashing the passenger side window of at least one of the targeted vehicles; violating a release order by failing to keep the peace; and two further breaches of probation. He was given double credit on 98 days of pre-trial custody and was sentenced to a further 30 days in jail and probation for two years. He was also ordered to pay $450 restitution to reimburse one of his victims for the cost of repairing her broken car window and $400 each to his other five victims to cover their out-of-pocket deductible expenses on their insurance. Pringle’s lawyer, Paul Blais, told Justice Larry O’Brien that his client has an addiction and was breaking into cars looking for items he could convert to cash to feed his habit. The judge was told that in many instances, however, Pringle snatched up things he didn’t actually want, such as documents relating to the vehicles, and then discarded them. Justice O’Brien observed that for the victims of those pointless thefts, his disregard for those items, “to say it’s frustrating is to put it mildly.” The judge told the lawyers “these are not user-friendly, victimless crimes” and mused about the upset people experience when their personal property is stolen this way and the hassle of trying to replace missing government documents without a full set of government documents to prove entitlement. He wondered aloud whether Pringle’s apparent lack of empathy stemmed from him never having anything he really valued taken from him or just never having had anything he really valued.

Article content Brandon Pritchard, 33, was convicted of threatening in mid-December 2020 to “murder” his wife. His sentencing was suspended and he was placed on probation for 15 months, during which time he’s required to participate in counselling as directed by his probation officer and to complete the Partner Assault Response Program. Assistant Crown attorney Natalie Thompson said Pritchard was charged after a neighbour called Kingston Police and reported that a domestic disturbance in Pritchard’s home had spilled into their front yard and that Pritchard had been heard to yell, “I’m going to f—— murder you.” Thompson said police records show that officers had been dispatched to that address on five previous occasions as well. Pritchard’s lawyer, Matt Hodgson, told Justice Allan Letourneau that his client doesn’t remember uttering the specific words attributed to him but couldn’t absolutely say that he didn’t. His wife suggested that the whole incident was blown out of proportion, however, and told the judge she’s been arguing with her husband for five years and he’s never threatened her with murder. She described the time they’ve spent apart since the charge was laid — the result of a non-communication order — as “four months of hell” and told Justice Letourneau, “I’m feeling more victimized by this (justice) system than by anything he’s ever said to me.” Justice Letourneau ordered that Pritchard to refrain from communicating with his partner and not approach within 100 metres of her, except with her written and revocable consent, delivered in advance to his probation officer.

Article content Vincent A. Ring, 33, was convicted of driving in late January 2020 with more than the legal concentration of alcohol in his system. He was fined $3,000 and prohibited from driving. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said Ring was charged after he ended up in a ditch while driving on Kingston’s Benson Street shortly after midnight. He told Justice Larry O’Brien that breath testing later produced readings of 280 mg of alcohol in every 100 ml of Ring’s blood, more than three times the legal limit to drive. Skoropada said he was recommending only the elevated fine, however, because there were “triable issues” had Ring chosen to make the Crown prove its case. Justice O’Brien started to lecture Ring about the danger that drinking drivers pose to others on the road when Ring indicated he was already aware: “I was hit by a drunk driver at the age of 15,” he told the judge. Randi L Rushlow, 38 was convicted of driving in February 2020 with more than the legal concentration of alcohol in her system. She was fined $2,500 and prohibited for one year from driving. Rushlow was charged after her vehicle left the roadway on McEwen Drive at Acron Street in Kingston’s west end and got stuck in a ditch. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada told Justice Larry O’Brien that breath testing later produced readings of 200 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of Rushlow’s blood volume, more than twice the legal limit to drive.. Guled Warsame, 28, was convicted of violating the Corrections and Conditional Release Act in July 2019 by illegally possessing 50.07 grams of contraband tobacco inside Joyceville Institution. He was given a 90-day conditional sentence to serve in the community, the first 60 days subject to house arrest. In recommending the sentence, Federal Crown prosecutor Mike Mandelcorn observed that Warsame was released in advance of his statutory release date and has been working when work has been available and doing well in the community. He told Justice Larry O’Brien that, “It’s not in the public interest to have someone doing as well as he is returned to the prison.”

Article content Kizzie L. Wilson, 40, was convicted of defrauding a male acquaintance in July 2020; a related violation of probation she received in October 2019 by failing to keep the peace; theft of a woman’s TD Visa card in late August 2020; and violating probation by failing to report to her probation officer in October 2020. She was given double credit on 90 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to a further 30 days in jail. Justice Larry O’Brien was told the family of Wilson’s victim noticed that some of his cheques were inexplicably missing and made inquiries, which ultimately revealed that Wilson had deposited two of the errant cheques in her personal account and was still using her victim’s debit card when her crime was discovered. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said that by then, however, she’d siphoned off about $5,224 of her victim’s money. One month after defrauding her male victim, the judge was told Wilson was in a Shoppers Drug Mart in Kingston, where she was paying close attention to a fellow shopper using a credit card to pay for her purchases. Afterward, Skoropada said, Wilson followed her target shopper outside and told her, falsely, that she worked for Shoppers and told the customer there had been a mishandling of her card. Then, using a ruse, Wilson convinced the woman to hand over her card, which she then switched out with a fake. Wilson’s lawyer, Mash Frouhar, told the judge that Wilson has a bipolar disorder and, since she was about 22, an addiction problem. She also disclosed that her client’s father died while she was in custody and her brother was assaulted and remained in a coma as Wilson entered her pleas.

