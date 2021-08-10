





In the Courts: March 29-April 2, 2021

A compilation of offences from Kingston's Ontario Court of Justice for the period of March 29 to April 2, 2021. Only sentences that involved a large fine, probation or incarceration are included. Henry M. Archibald, 55, was convicted of breaking into the Novelis property on Lappan's Lane in October 2019 to steal copper piping. He was given a four-month conditional sentence to serve in the community, the first two months subject to home confinement, during which time he's prohibited from consuming alcohol or other intoxicants; plus probation for 18 months. While on probation, Archibald must complete assessments, counselling and programs of rehabilitation — especially for psychological problems such as stress — and as directed by his probation officer. Justice Larry O'Brien was told Archibald turned up outside the Novelis property shortly after 7 a.m. and cut a padlock off the gates to gain entry. He was busy collecting copper piping when security guards spotted him, according to assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada. The judge was told that Archibald tried to run away when the security patrol approached, but they chased and caught him. Defence lawyer Mary Jane Kingston said her client sought help on his own for his substance abuse problem following his arrest, and Justice O'Brien, after studying Archibald's criminal record, observed that his rehabilitation effort has been "late arriving," but suggested it was nonetheless worthy of consideration. He remarked that Archibald "was on a bit of B&E (break-and-enter) spree a while back," and told the lawyers, "that was his specialty, B&Es."

Article content Jason M. Bedard, 40, was convicted of assaulting two male passersby on Princess Street near Bagot Street in late February and a related violation of probation he received in October 2019 by failing to keep the peace. He was given enhanced credit on 38 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months, during which time he’s required to complete assessments counselling and programs of rehabilitation as directed by his probation officer. Bedard is homeless and has mental health issues, and assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said he attacked the two westbound pedestrians, pushing one from behind and punching the other in the face after yelling at them and accusing them of pouring water on his belongings. Bedard told Justice Larry O’Brien, “I don’t remember pushing them, but I did swing at one point.” His lawyer, Mike Woogh, told the judge that Bedard perennially carries a couple of “sports bags” wherever he goes and that they contain everything he owns. He also suggested to the judge that the bags and their contents “have now likely been destroyed,” alluding to a Kingston Police practice in the early months of 2021 of disposing of prisoners’ personal property. No official reason for the practice has ever been given in court. But it was suggested to one local judge that Central East Detention Centre in Lindsay was refusing to accept prisoners’ personal property during the pandemic and that Kingston Police, lacking long-term storage space, were consequently being told to trash it.

Article content Joseph N. Charles, 55, was convicted of assaulting two female staff members at Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub, 661 Montreal St., in late November 2020 and a related violation of probation he’d received eight months earlier in February 2020 in Quebec by failing to keep the peace. He was given enhanced credit on 122 days of pre-trial custody, sentenced to time served and placed on probation for 12 months. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said the assaults occurred when Charles attempted to enter the care hub building without a mask. The women intercepted him and tried to explain the public health regulations that were in effect to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Skoropada told Justice O’Brien. But he said their interference only angered Charles, who used both hands to shove them out of the way. He then entered the building to collect his belongings. Charles is French-speaking and his lawyer, Chris Ecclestone, told the judge, “I think a language barrier may have contributed.” Ecclestone said his client had been inside the centre only moments earlier but had left everything he owned inside the building and “he was concerned for the safety of the belongings he had with him.” Brandon J. Cooper, 43, was convicted of theft. He was given enhanced credit on 14 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. Robert Cross, 45, was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend in late January this year by throwing a wooden end table down at her as she was walking up a flight of stairs. He was given double credit on 64 days of pre-trial custody, sentenced to time served and probation for two years, during which time he must complete assessments, counselling and programs of rehabilitation as directed by his probation officer, especially for substance abuse issues and the amelioration of domestic violence. Assistant Crown attorney Natalie Thompson said Cross’s victim declined to discuss the incident with Kingston Police, but her female roommate told officers the couple had been arguing before Cross weaponized the furniture. The roommate said the victim fled and Cross was subsequently driven out by a dog that lived with the women. Officers later found him walking on Montreal Street and arrested him. Thompson noted that Cross has accumulated a significant number of convictions for breaching court orders, and said all of them relate to his four-year romantic relationship with the assault victim. She told Justice Larry O’Brien that, “It is well beyond time for a cooling off period in this relationship,” and she urged him to impose an absolute prohibition on Cross contacting or communicating with the woman as long as he’s on probation. Defence lawyer Dave Sinnett argued against an absolute ban, however, and urged Justice O’Brien to allow his client contact if the victim provides written, revocable consent. Both he and his client suggested that forbidding the relationship outright would simply invite a breach. Ultimately, Justice O’Brien opted not to impose an absolute separation on the couple. He ordered Cross to have no contact with the woman, however, until he’s completed counselling to the satisfaction of his probation officer, and he told the 45-year-old it will then be up to his probation officer to decide when they can resume contact after interviewing both of them. “I’m not waiting for the bodies to pile up before I get excited,” he told Cross. “Until you get your act together with your drug problem, it’s almost inevitable that there will be violence.”

Article content Shane W. Fairservice, 46, was convicted of violating the terms of his release undertaking in January this year by having contact with a woman he was required to stay away from, plus a related charge of illegally possessing crystal methamphetamine. He was given double credit on 15 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that Fairservice was arrested after his bail surety called police asking to have him removed from her home. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said he attempted to evade officers by hiding in a closet, but his hiding spot was uncovered. The judge was also told the police search discovered that the woman Fairservice was supposed to be avoiding was also present in the house. And afterward, when Fairservice was searched incident to arrest, he was found to be carrying 0.9 of a gram of crystal methamphetamine. Katie L. Jackson, 28, was convicted of driving in late November 2020 with more than the legal concentration of alcohol in her system. She was fined $3,500 and prohibited for 12 months from driving. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that Jackson was charged after her vehicle left the travelled portion of Holmes Road in South Frontenac Township and collided with a hydro pole. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said breath testing later produced readings of 160 mg per every 100 ml of Jackson’s blood-volume, exactly double the legal limit to drive. Jackson had no prior criminal or driving record.

Article content Christopher D. Kerr, 36, was convicted on four counts of dine-and-dash in Mississauga and Kingston over a two-year time period between June 2018 and August 2020, plus a violation of the terms of his release order when he failed to report to the John Howard Society’s bail supervision program. Justice O’Brien was told that Kerr stiffed Wild Wings in Mississauga of $38 for a meal in June 2018 and two days later skipped out on the bill for a $90 dinner at a Boston Pizza in Mississauga. Two years later, he turned up at the Loyal Oarsman in Kingston, ate and drank $43 worth of the pub’s food and drink and left without paying, then vistited The Brass on Princess Street three days later and dined to the tune of $72 but didn’t pay for any of it. Kerr’s defence lawyer, Sarah Black, said Kerr has been working on his sobriety while in jail, and Kerr assured the judge he now sees a future that could include things besides drinking and victimizing the hospitality industry. Brennan J. Kolotinsky, 25, was convicted on four counts of assault from August 2020. He was given a 60-day conditional sentence to serve in the community, probation for 10 months, and a restitution order for $1,000 was issued against him.. Jamie L. Love, 33, was convicted of violating probation she received in March 2020 by failing to report to her probation officer in April 2020; additionally committing mischief in concert with another person six months later, in October 2020; plus a related breach of her probation by failing to keep the peace. She was given enhanced credit on 57 days of pre-trial custody, sentenced to time served and placed on probation for one year. Justice Larry O’Brien was told the mischief charge was laid after Love and a second person used a pry bar to break into the coin boxes of laundry machines in a laundromat at 1730 Bath Rd. Love’s lawyer, Sarah Black, told Justice Larry O’Brien her client was homeless and using crystal meth when she committed the offence. “I want to get a house,” Love announced to the judge as soon as he began to address her directly. Justice O’Brien directed that she receive counselling for mental health issues.

Article content Shawna McFadden, 30, was convicted of stealing a wallet containing about $60 in cash and a man’s bank and credit cards from his parked Ford Explorer in May 2020 and of illegally using two of the stolen credit cards immediately afterward to make more than $500 worth of purchases at several local gas bars and convenience stores. She was also convicted of violating probation she received in March 2020 when she failed to attend the Partner Assault Response (PAR) Program four months later in July, and of being in violation of the terms of a release order in February this year when Kingston Police discovered she was not living with her bail surety. Plus, she was found to be illegally in possession of cocaine when she was subsequently arrested on the bail breach. She was given enhanced credit on 41 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months. Justice Larry O’Brien was told that McFadden’s arrest in February came about after officers with the street crime unit, who happened to be patrolling in the area, noticed a vehicle circling Crimson Crescent in Kingston’s west end and then witnessed it backing up to a residence, where a male got out and snatched a delivery package then drove off. Kingston Police pulled over the suspect vehicle on Bath Road not long afterward, and Federal Crown prosecutor Jordan Tekenos-Levy said McFadden was found to be riding with the porch thief. When she was searched, incident to arrest, he told the judge, McFadden was found to be holding 1.56 grams of cocaine. He told the judge the stolen package that got her busted was subsequently learned to contain food supplements such as protein powder.

Article content Tara See, 33, was convicted of assaulting her mother with a rock in December 2020, shortly before Christmas. She was given enhanced credit on 93 days of pre-trial custody and sentenced to time served. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said See’s mother arrived home to find the back door of her home had been forced open. See was out in front of the building, acting strangely, according to Skoropada, and he told Justice Larry O’Brien that when her mother came into view, See scooped up a rock and threw it, striking the older woman in the sternum, then she threw a second rock through the front door. See admitted to the judge that she threw the rock that hit her mother, but claimed her mother threw the rock back at her and she denied doing anything to the back door of the house. She told the judge additionally that her mother’s boyfriend wasn’t a competent witness to that day’s events because she and her sister are identical in appearance. See’s lawyer, Stephen Zap, told the judge his client was treated at Providence Care following her arrest for the assault. Victor Sousa, 51, was convicted of having possession of a stolen electric bicycle in early May 2019 and violation of the terms of his release order in late February this year by failing to live at the Oakview Avenue address provided to the court when he was released on bail. He was given double credit on 34 days of pre-trial custody, and sentenced to time served and probation for one year. An order for $400 restitution was also issued against him for the e-bike, which was damaged prior to its recovery. Justice Larry O’Brien was told the owner of the stolen e-bike traced it to Sousa at his place of work and confronted him in the presence of his boss. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said the bike was returned to its owner on the spot, but by then, he told the judge, it had sustained more than $400 damage. Almost two years later, in late February, the judge was told Kingston Police were on John Counter Boulevard investigating a noise complaint and they had occasion to speak to Sousa, who told them he’d been living there for a month. When officers checked the terms of his release order, however, they learned the address on file for him was at the other end of the city and he hadn’t informed police or the court of his move.

