In the Courts: Nov. 30-Dec. 4, 2020

A compilation of offences from Kingston's Ontario Court of Justice for the period of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020. Only sentences that involved a large fine, probation or incarceration are included. Allen T. Green, 28, was convicted of violating probation he received in October 2019 by failing to report to his probation officer in December 2019 and into February 2020. He was given double credit on 20 days of pretrial detention and sentenced to a further five days in jail and probation for 12 months, during which time he must complete assessments, counselling and programs as directed by his probation office, including the Partner Assault Response Program. Jonathan R. Hood, 37, was convicted of breaking into an apartment building on Brock Street and stealing a mountain bike in mid-March, and three counts of violating probation he received in December 2019 by neglecting to report to his probation officer in February and March this year, failing to pay any of the $200 restitution he owes to one of his victims, and failing to keep the peace by committing the burglary. He was given enhanced credit on 232 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further 15 days in jail. Justice Alison Wheeler was told that Hood and a companion used an unidentified tool to force a rear door to the apartment building and get into the basement, where they found the mountain bike. Hood, in conversation with the judge, told her he's been using drugs since he was 15 and has an addiction to crystal meth. The judge asked him about his family, and Hood said he doesn't have any and also candidly admitted that he has no marketable skills and that finding work is difficult "because of my lifestyle and the choices that I've made." Defence lawyer Brian Wilcock noted that most of Hood's criminal record is for property crime, but Hood told the judge that at this juncture, "I don't like just do what I want, I do what I have to."

Article content Myles Jefferies, 33, was convicted of assaulting a fellow inmate in the yard of Millhaven Institution without provocation. He had 15 months added to the sentence he’s currently serving. Justice Alison J. Wheeler was told that Jefferies has mental health issues. Tim A. Johnson, 41, was convicted of assaulting a male acquaintance with a knife in mid-December 2019. He was given enhanced credit on 333 days of pretrial custody, sentenced to a further 84 days in jail and probation for 18 months. Assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada told Justice Alison Wheeler that the victim of the knife attack was living at In from the Cold at the time of the incident and Johnson was visiting him. The two men had an altercation, according to the Crown prosecutor, and Johnson left, he said, but later returned with a large butcher knife, which he used to stab his host in the hand before leaving a second time. Johnson’s defence lawyer, Dawn Quelch, revealed that her client and his victim had been involved in an ongoing dispute about money at the time of the incident, and she said Johnson had earlier sustained an injury to his hand as well. She suggested that her client’s action was, in his mind if not in law, preemptive self-defence and said, “He felt if he did not act, there would be ongoing problems.” Johnson told the judge he’d already had the back of his hand slashed with a golf club and said the dispute had been going on for more than a month at that point and, “I wasn’t thinking straight: I was on a lot of drugs.” At the time, however, he said he thought, “Either I was going to get stabbed or (the other man) was going to get his hand injured.” Justice Wheeler questioned Johnson about his plans after he’s released, and he said he anticipates drawing Ontario Works benefits for the first 90 days but hopes to secure employment in construction after that.

Article content Chantelle Johnston, 36, was convicted of violating the terms of a two-year conditional sentence order. She was credited with 50 days of pretrial custody and Justice Alison J. Wheeler opted to take no further action on the matter. Paul P. Kehoe, 40, was convicted of making a threat to a neighbour in early November and a related violation of probation imposed in February that forbid him possessing or consuming alcohol. He was given enhanced credit on 30 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months. Justice Allan Letourneau was told that Kehoe showed up on his neighbour’s property and invited him to fight. When the man refused, assistant Crown attorney Megan Williams said, Kehoe told his neighbour he was going to get a gun and shoot him. When Kingston Police later located Kehoe at the apartment of another neighbour, Williams said, he initially denied being outside the victim’s home. She told the judge he smelled of alcohol, however, and notwithstanding his alcohol prohibition claimed as his alibi that he’d been elsewhere, drinking, when the incident occurred. In addition to probation, Justice Letourneau imposed a three-year weapons ban on Kehoe. Jacob G. Kostogiannis, 24, was convicted of two violations of probation conditions and breaching a peace bond. He was given enhanced credit on 53 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. Benjamin Liedtke, 44, was convicted of violating a condition attached to his Long-Term Supervision Order, a designation he received in connection with weapons and armed robbery convictions. He was credited with 30 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served.

Article content Piotr P. Malecki, 40, was convicted of making a threat against his landlord in late November. He was given enhanced credit on 10 days of pretrial custody, sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months. Justice Alison J. Wheeler was told that Malecki sought out the superintendent of his apartment building over a problem he’d experienced with his reserved parking space and announced that, as a consequence of that situation the building’s landlord was “f—— dead.” Malecki elaborated to the judge, explaining that he pays $50 a month to reserve a parking space for his car and he lost his temper when it was towed “just because my tab wasn’t showing.” Justice Wheeler questioned Malecki about his time in Central East Detention Centre in Lindsay and he confirmed to her that new arrivals, who are routinely placed in quarantine as a precaution against the transmission of COVID 19, don’t immediately receive mattresses or bedding. He also told her that he accidentally dropped his mask in the toilet soon after his arrival and couldn’t convince his jailers to issue him a new one. Shayne Menard, 50, was convicted of violating probation he received in May 2019, which forbid him from having contact with three specific females, and he was also convicted of failing to attend court in October 2019 and again in February 2020. He was given enhanced credit on 51 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served. Assistant Crown attorney, John Skoropada, said Menard was charged after he paid a visit to one of the three off-limits females while she was in the intensive care unit at Kingston General Hospital. Menard’s lawyer, Lee St. Aubin, told Justice Alison J. Wheeler that his client’s pretrial detention at the Central East Detention Centre in Lindsay was particularly onerous. He said his client informed him that he’d been given no bedding for his first 20 days at the jail, wasn’t provided with a mattress during his initial quarantine period, and his requests for a medically indicated low fat diet and sleeping medication were ignored. Menard told the judge that prisoners in the quarantine unit are given only two bed sheets, soap and two rolls of toilet paper, and he said they’re routinely denied showers and phone access.

Article content Chelsey R. Merkley, 22, was convicted of illegally possessing a drug. Her sentencing was suspended and she was placed on probation for 12 months. Justine Peterson, 25, was convicted, in concert with another person, of breaking into a building on King Street that was undergoing reconstruction in early May. She was given enhanced credit on 45 days of pretrial custody, sentenced to time served and probation for 18 months. Peterson and a male companion went to the site in the small hours of the morning, according to assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada, and gained entry to the work area through a door on the building’s second floor. He told Justice Alison J. Wheeler they moved some tools with the intention of stealing them but were interrupted when one of the workers arrived and contacted police. Justice Wheeler told Peterson the probation she was receiving is intended to help her break her cycle of committing crimes. Regis J. Plourde, 60, was convicted of stealing in early August from Canadian Tire and was fined $500. Justice Alison J. Wheeler was told that Plourde had been serving a three-year prison sentence for robbery. In late June, however, he was sent to live at the Henry Traill Community Correctional Centre on Bath Road, adjacent to Collins Bay Institution. Then, in early August, assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said, Plourde went to the Canadian Tire store at 59 Bath Rd., picked out a backpack and filled it with $200 worth of sockets and ratchets, then tried to leave without paying. He was intercepted by the store’s loss prevention staff, however, and the merchandise was recovered. In response to questioning by the Crown prosecutor, Plourde disclosed that following his arrest, he was sent to Joyceville Institution for 28 days and from there to Millhaven. He told the judge that he thinks his statutory release date is in late February, and since his return to prison, he’s been attending school and church regularly, “trying to do better” and making an effort to get in touch with his First Nations heritage. Plourde said he’s a session musician and house painter by trade and indicated that he might travel to New Brunswick, where he was born but not raised.

Article content Brendan Reynolds, 59, was convicted in absentia of committing an inchoate assault on his partner in late March. He was given double credit on 20 days of pretrial custody, sentenced to time served and probation for two years, during which time he must participate in counselling and programs as his probation officer directs, including counselling for any identified mental health. Reynolds was charged, Justice Larry O’Brien was told, after he began destroying his family’s household property and furnishings and menaced his wife with a baseball bat before using it to shatter a mirror in the basement. Assistant Crown attorney Natalie Thompson told the judge that Reynolds doesn’t believe he has any mental health problems. A plea was entered on Reynolds’ behalf by his lawyer, Paul Blais, because a hearing problem prevented him from participating in an audio court proceeding, and Blais suggested that Zoom technology doesn’t accommodate his lip-reading skills. Josh St. Croix, 27, was convicted of assault. He was given a 30-day conditional sentence to serve in the community under restrictions and probation for two years. Andre Taillefer, 54, was convicted of violating a condition of his Long-Term Supervision Order. He was credited with 234 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further 96 days in prison. Joshua S. Turcott, 32, was convicted of driving in January with more than the legal concentration of alcohol in his system. He was fined $4,000, assessed an additional $1,200 fine surcharge and is prohibited for 12 months from driving in Canada. Turcott was charged, according to assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada, after his vehicle left the travel surface on Unity Road around 10:30 p.m., entered the ditch and struck a tree. A nearby homeowner called police, Justice Alison Wheeler was told, and an officer made a demand for a breath sample after detecting alcohol on Turcott’s breath. Skoropada said breath testing later produced readings of 290 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of Turcott’s blood volume, more than three times the legal limit to drive. Turcott’s lawyer, Virginia Dolinska, told the judge her client, after he was charged, arranged on his own to enter into and complete a 42-day residential treatment program. Turcott revealed to the judge that he’d been struggling with his addiction to alcohol for some time and told her “it’s miserable, it sucks,” but “the bittersweet aspect of it was I could go away and get treatment.”

