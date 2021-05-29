Indigenous housing project planned for Lower Union Street building
KINGSTON — City council is to consider leasing a building on Lower Union Street for use as affordable housing for Indigenous people.
The city bought the 19-bedroom building at 113 Lower Union St. a year ago for more than $2 million, with plans to use it for affordable, supportive housing.
Indigenous housing project planned for Lower Union Street building
Since it was bought, it has been used for the city’s pandemic response, most recently serving as a temporary home for the Kingston Youth Shelter.
A request for proposals to operate the 854-square-metre building as supportive housing was cancelled after it failed to garner any qualified bids.
Instead, the city is now considering leasing the building to Tipi Moza for $1 a year to operate an Indigenous housing project. The city is also to provide $150,000 over two years from Phase 3 of the provincial social services relief fund.
Of the roughly 220 homeless people in Kingston, about 20 per cent — 45 individuals — identify as Indigenous.
“The supportive housing program will provide housing to homeless and precariously housed Indigenous community members,” Lanie Hurdle, the city’s chief administrative officer, wrote in a report to council. “Support services will include culturally based supports while facilitating connections with other social, health and skills development services available in the community. Tenants will pay rent in line with the social assistance shelter allowance rates.”
Now that the Kingston Youth Centre is to be relocated to 805 Ridley St. in the city’s west end, 113 Lower Union St. is scheduled to receive more than $475,000 in renovations before Tipi Moza can begin operations in the building later this year.
Council is to consider the plan at its Tuesday night meeting.