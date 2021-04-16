





Article content When Nancy Kimmett looks out across the farm fields outside her Deseronto home, she sees fragments of the past. That home, now refinished, was once a First World War airfield hospital, used to treat the injured pilots-in-training who once landed aircraft on the fields that now produce the crops her family grows. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'It’s a unique place in Canada' Back to video And she has photos of those fields — some of them still fenced with the metal bedposts of wartime barracks beds salvaged from the farm’s junk pile during the Depression — depicting not only the day-to-day training exercises that prepared pilots from the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada to join the conflict overseas, but also the crashes that injured or killed some of the young men in training. Kimmett and her husband own Gold Wing Ranch, the Kimmett family farm since 1933. From 1917 to 1919, the property was home to Camp Rathbun, a Royal Flying Corps training camp to prepare pilots for the First World War.

Article content The farm is one of the last historic First World War-era aviation training camp sites in Ontario that is still untouched, undeveloped and unexplored. Now, a professor and a small team of graduate students from Newfoundland’s Memorial University are set to conduct an archeological exploration of the property sometime this summer. Prof. Michael Deal of Memorial University’s archeological department will lead the exploration of the property, which he describes as “the most important (First World War) aviation archeological site in Canada,” due to its potential for documenting Royal Flying Corps life in Canada during that era. Deal, who has been working in aviation archeology in Newfoundland and Labrador since the early 2000s, has had his eye on the Camp Rathbun site since 2017, when he first visited the farm. He’s interested in the “historical importance and archeological potential” of the former Camp Rathbun, which was one of two airfields constructed in the Deseronto area during the First World War. The other was Camp Mohawk, on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. Deal’s summary of his project points out that, unlike other Canadian airfield sites, Camp Rathbun has “received little disturbance or alterations” since it was abandoned in 1919. First World War aviation facilities are “rare in North America,” Deal pointed out. Camp Rathbun was one of only seven in Ontario. “In 1917, the Royal Flying Corps approached Canada to set up training facilities here in Ontario to train pilots,” Deal said.

Article content “The Deseronto field was used for basic training for pilots. This was the first real flying that the cadets got to do. There were lots of accidents there, because it was the first time most of them had been in the air — up until then, they were just learning the theory.” Those injured in training accidents were treated inside Kimmett’s current home, which was turned into an on-site hospital during the camp’s operation. Outlines of foundations of buildings and aircraft hangars are still visible on the Kimmett family farm property. Artifacts from the era have been discovered in piles presumed to have been discarded when the camp was dismantled. In 2016, Kimmett’s husband began to turn the soil on a piece of land that hadn’t been cropped since 1903. “He turned up a bunch of plates, cutlery, bricks, bottles,” she said. “He took the tractor out of that area … it looks as though it’s part of a dump area from the training camp.” Construction at Camp Rathbun began in 1917, and the airfield was in use by May of that year. The camp featured nine hangars, an ammunition bunker, a guardhouse, water tower, officers barracks and a hospital. Fire hydrants from the era are still visible on the property, and the ammunition bunker, guardhouse and former hospital — now Kimmett’s home — are still standing. Photo by Meghan Balogh / The Whig-Standard Two of the aircraft hangars that sat on the property are now located at the Napanee Fairgrounds. “It was a big organization,” Deal said. “There were a lot of people staying there on both sides of (Deseronto Road). On the side where Nancy is living, there was also a railway track extension that brought supplies to the camp.”

Article content While there are many remaining photos of the camp, there’s no ground plan that Deal can find. But the outlines of former hangars and buildings are still visible from aerial photographs. “I’ve made up a map from aerial photographs, but we don’t know what a lot of the buildings are in those photographs,” he said. Deal is excited to explore the property, after four years of trying to make the project happen. “It’s really the only one of the seven (airfields) that still has a lot of archeological potential,” he said. “All the building (footprints) are still there. There are buildings still standing. “This one in particular, there’s something still there.” Deal and at least one graduate student will set to work creating a layout of the former camp this summer, with hopes for further exploration in the future. “Our main goal this time around is to do a detailed map of where all the buildings were and try to relocate the buildings. Anything beyond that is extra.” Kimmett is excited that the exploration of her property’s history is finally set to get underway. “I often just look across the field and I think that pilots died there,” she said. “Their planes crashed. There are multiple people who have died in this house. I just recognize that it’s a part of heritage that has been forgotten. It’s so significant. This was the first aviation military program in Canada. It’s the beginning of aviation heritage in Canada. “It’s also really about the lack of acknowledgement for people who made sacrifices. Very few people died in Canada during the First World War that were preparing to go overseas. This is significant. It’s a unique place in Canada.” mbalogh@postmedia.com

