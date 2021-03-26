





Article content The Kingston Frontenacs have lost one of their most dedicated fans. Jay Loyst, who was a fixture at almost every Kingston Canadians, Raiders or Frontenacs major junior hockey game from 1980 to a couple of seasons ago, when health problems kept him at home, died on Monday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Jay Loyst: Longtime Kingston junior hockey fan dies Back to video He was 54. Loyst leaves behind his mother, Patricia, his brother, John, his sister-in-law, Sarah Mitchell, and Andrew and Ashley, his nephew and niece. His father, Stanley, predeceased him. Loyst, who was confined to a wheelchair, never let his condition slow him down. He was well known around the Leon’s Centre watching the Frontenacs play from the accessible area above Section 109. Before, during and after games, he would greet friends, fellow fans and others with a friendly, “How are ya!” He would be recognizable at the games wearing his Frontenacs jersey and scarf to all of the games. He also attended all of the special events the Frontenacs held.

Article content “Jay was a passionate, devoted fan of our team. For many years he attended games, cheering us on each and every night. He always had time to chat with other fans about the game, the team or the season,” Jordan Jackson, Frontenacs co-ordinator of media and game operations, said. “Whether you knew Jay for a day or for a decade, he always had a way to put a smile on your face. He will be greatly missed by everyone involved in our organization.” “He was a faithful participant there and he sat right up against the glass at the old Memorial Centre,” Patricia said in an interview. “He loved it when he could take his nephew and niece and they were all outfitted in the Frontenacs clothes. Uncle Jay saw to that.” Patricia said her son would attend the games with a loudspeaker and would sometimes play Three Blind Mice if he disagreed with an official’s call on the ice. His brother, John, said Jay was a popular person in the arena at game time. “It took forever to get from the doors to where we supposed to actually sit, whether it was the M-Centre or the Leon’s Centre. You literally couldn’t get 10 feet without someone stopping and saying hi. It was great, but sometimes it took forever to get where you had to go.” Sarah said there were more than 100 comments and 150 shares on the Kingston Frontenacs Facebook page post about Loyst. “To try and read these comments, they are absolutely beautiful. Everybody is sharing things about how he loved to speak to them, how he loved his team and wanted to shake your hand and say hello, and how much they appreciated him. It’s absolutely beautiful,” Sarah said.

Article content He was also well known at the Cataraqui Centre, visiting and spreading his cheer to almost all store owners and staff on any given Saturday. Loyst was also active in local scouting. He was a member of the 1st Collins Bay Scout Troup. In 1982, he was awarded one of the highest honours in the Boy Scouts, the Jack T. Cornwell award for “highest character and exceptional courage.” It was presented to him by then Gov. Gen. Ed Schreyer. “Scouts didn’t end for Jay when he was a teenager. He continued on into his 20s and he would help out the troop,” Sarah said. He also helped lead a Cub pack in later years until the group moved to a second-floor location without elevator access for Loyst’s wheelchair. In the summer months, Loyst would frequent Megaffin Park to watch the Kingston Ponies senior baseball team and also made many trips to Toronto to watch the Blue Jays. He was also one of the biggest fans of the local band Ambush. Loyst took part in competitions in the Ontario Games for the Disabled. He participated in the javelin, setting a provincial record, shot put and discus. With Special Olympics Kingston, Loyst played softball, bowling and bocce. “We’ve always known that Jay was well loved in Kingston, but the love we’re receiving now we can’t even thank everybody enough. We’re at a loss for words. It means so much to us,” Sarah said. Patricia said the family has received dozens of condolences, cards and flowers from people who knew her son. “Our house looks like Blaney’s flower shop,” she said. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Donations in Loyst’s memory can be made to the Kingston Partners In Mission Food Bank or Special Olympics Kingston. imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine Supplied Photo

