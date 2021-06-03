KCHC launches initiative to help students register for COVID-19 vaccination
Kingston Community Health Centres will be running an in-person vaccine registration clinic to help residents and students register for their vaccinations.
On Monday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., residents of the Rideau Heights area, clients of KCHC and students between the ages of 12 and 17 who attend schools in the KCHC area — Kingston Secondary School, Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic High School, Rideau Heights Public School, J.G. Simcoe Public School, Molly Brant Elementary School and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School — will be able to drop by the KCHC clinic at 263 Weller Ave. with their health cards and receive assistance.
The pop-up clinic is one of many that will be running for the foreseeable future, and for those who cannot attend an in-person event, KCHC has also set up a dedicated phone line to help with booking appointments.
These initiatives are part of a broader effort by KCHC to ensure that all eligible students receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in time to receive a second dose ahead of the anticipated return to in-person schooling in the fall — though assistance is available for all residents in the KCHC area.