KEDCO expects tourism fund to benefit Kingston

“I think this’ll be a really good benefit to Kingston. Kingston, as we know, has been hard hit. We do rely on the tourism sector, and it’s a very important sector to our community,” said Shelley Hirstwood, director of Business Development at the Kingston Economic Development Corporation, said.

The Tourism Relief Fund, announced on July 12, has a budget $500 million over a two-year period, with $50 million dedicated to Indigenous tourism initiatives. The fund will be distributed in either grants of up to $100,000 or fully repayable loans of up to $500,000.

The Kingston Economic Development Corporation expects a new fund announced by the federal government earlier this month to bring much-needed relief to Kingston’s tourism industry.

“The intent of (the fund) is to support the tourism sectors, the operators, and the destinations in recovery, and adapting to ‘the new normal’.”

Hirstwood is particularly encouraged by the inclusion of a grant option.

“In the past year, businesses have taken on a tremendous amount of debt and have incurred a lot of challenges in trying to continue in such uncertainty and changing dynamics. The fact that there’s a grant is a huge benefit, because it’s certainly something that’s needed. For those businesses looking for larger projects, they can access the loan to assist with that,” she said.

While the risk of taking on loans varies from business to business, Hirstwood says increased debt can be a problem for businesses that are not operating at full capacity.

“It’s really based on the independent businesses and what their exact needs are. At a high level, it’s a challenge because without the revenue that the businesses are reliant on, it likely will extend the amount of time it takes a business to recover,” she said.

Excluded from funding eligibility are restaurants, retailers and hotels that have received higher levels of support from other government relief programs.

“There’s been a lot of relief provided for the tourism sector, but it’s been focused on hotels, retailers and restaurants. This is really focused on tourism operators or products,” Hirstwood said.

This fund is dedicated to organizations and products that have not benefited from such funding. Hirstwood highlighted businesses such as the Leon’s Centre, Kingston Trolley Tours or Kingston 1000 Islands Cruises, all of which would be eligible for this fund.

Concurrently with the announcement of the Tourism Relief Fund, the federal government announced a $700-million Jobs and Growth Fund, which is aimed at supporting product development and manufacturing.

Hirstwood applauded the balanced approach, as non-tourism industries in Kingston and across Canada have also been significantly impacted throughout the pandemic.

Applications for both the Tourism Relief Fund and the Jobs and Growth Fund are available online at the Government of Canada website at canada.ca.