Article content Kingston General Hospital’s head of the emergency department and critical care doctor has spoken out about the conditions health-care workers are struggling with in the local intensive care unit. In a post on Twitter, Dr. David Messenger said the past month has been difficult. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. KGH critical care doctor, head of emergency sheds light on ICU conditions Back to video “It’s about seeing previously healthy individuals struck down with a shockingly bad lung disease, for which our treatment options are far too often limited or ineffective,” he wrote. “It’s about witnessing and sharing the grief, anger and uncertainty of families who can’t visit their mother, father, sibling, son, daughter or friend as their life hangs in the balance hundreds of kilometres from home.” The past month has been difficult for those of us working in Ontario ICUs... and it’s about more than being over-capacity.... — David Messenger (@dwmessenger) April 21, 2021

Article content As of Wednesday morning, there were 46 COVID-19 patients in need of critical care at Kingston General Hospital — 32 in ICU and 14 in acute care. There have been 67 patients transferred to KGH from outside of southeastern Ontario since March 1 — 46 in ICU and 21 in acute care. Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Wednesday morning that there were 4,212 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. On Tuesday, Ontario Public Health reported 20,440 people had been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. In the past week, more than 500 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in Ontario. Right now there is one patient from the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health area receiving care for COVID-19 in hospital. The local area has had 1,195 cases of the virus, two have been hospitalized and two people have died. Messenger also wrote about staff being fearful of getting sick themselves or passing COVID-19 along to their families. They also worry about adding to the burden of an already “bursting hospital.” “It’s about seeing veteran, skilled colleagues — nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, social workers, patient care assistants, physicians and others — exhausting themselves to try to find another bed for another patient while providing the best care,” Messenger said. He criticized the decisions of “elected leaders” who don’t appear to be listening to the scientists and physicians who counsel them.

Article content “And it’s about the disappointment of seeing our elected leaders make ludicrous decisions that disregard the expertise of those who advise them, and instead further marginalize the most vulnerable,” Messenger said. “Despite the difficulties and strain, though, I am overwhelmed by the competence and commitment of the team I have the privilege to be a part of. These are remarkable people, doing remarkable work at a remarkable time.” Messenger has been thanked by many of his colleagues and members of the community for speaking out. The Kingston Health Sciences Centre replied to his Twitter thread: “Thank you so much for your dedication and leadership at KHSC during these challenging times — our community, patients and families are better off because of the tireless efforts from people like you and those working at #myKHSC.” Happy to be part of the @queensccm @KingstonHSC team stepping up to take care of critically ill patients from the GTA. Wasn’t expecting them to arrive by the bus load though #COVID19Ontario pic.twitter.com/KXnxe5bdu2 — J Gordon Boyd (@jgordonboyd) April 21, 2021

Article content Award-winning oncologist Dr. Elizabeth Eisenhauer thanked Messenger and the KHSC team for “stepping up and going beyond what we ever thought possible to do. I hope our political leaders pivot to really act on science table advice. We need to know there is light at the end of the tunnel.” Messenger was not available for comment on the Twitter thread on Wednesday. He noted on the tweet that he was grateful for a few days off work but was looking forward to “mucking back in” on the weekend. scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig

