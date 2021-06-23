Kingston adds three new public bike repair stations

Article content

KINGSTON — The city and its tourism agency opened three new bike repair posts to help cyclists in need of a quick repair.

Located at the Invista Centre, the Artillery Park Aquatic Centre and the Memorial Centre, the new bike posts are to include an air pump and the tools needed to make small repairs and adjustments.

“The city is pleased to provide residents with bike repair stations at three of our recreation facilities across the city,” Ryan Evoy, the city’s acting manager of recreation facilities, said. “We hope these repair stations will help keep their bikes happy and on paths and trails, year-round.”

The bike posts are made by Canadian company Greenspoke and were bought by Tourism Kingston and placed by the city in high-traffic areas.

“In recent years, cycling has become a popular way to visit and experience Kingston, and COVID-19 only amplified the popularity of outdoor activities,” Megan Knott, executive director of Tourism Kingston, added. “We’re proud to have made the installation of these much-needed and frequently requested bike repair posts possible for the enjoyment of residents and visitors alike.”

“I am thrilled to see the city and its partners working together to support the cycling community,” Hal Cain of Cycle Kingston, a group that promotes cycling and cycling safety in the community, said.