Kingston among cities to receive Bell 5G service
KINGSTON — Kingston is to be among the municipalities in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba that are to receive Bell Canada’s 5G service.
The company announced Wednesday that it would be expanding its 5G network to 23 areas, including Kingston, Barrie, Waterloo, Kitchener, Guelph and London.
The expansion is part of the company’s plan to double the number of people in Canada with access to high-speed 5G internet, with a goal of reaching 70 per cent of the country’s population by the end of 2021.
“As we continue to expand into new cities and towns, more Canadians will benefit from access to the super fast speeds, low latency and next-generation applications enabled by Canada’s most-awarded 5G network, supported by the latest 5G devices and newest unlimited data plans,” Claire Gillies, president of Bell Mobility, said in a news release.
“Leading the way in 5G is a key part of Bell’s goal to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world.”
Bell’s 5G network is able to provide peak theoretical mobile data access speeds up to 1.7 Gbps.
Expanded 5G network is needed to allow the development of faster internet and communications, virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the internet of things, connected vehicles and smart homes and cities.
Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said he was pleased that Bell was extending service to the city.
“This investment will benefit residents and local businesses, it will enable new technologies and better connectivity, and it supports our vision to be a smart, innovative and leading 21st-century city,” Paterson said.
Kingston has been preparing for the arrival of 5G for several years.
In 2019, the city set up an information website that included a short list of questions and answers and links to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission and Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health information pages about electromagnetic fields.
Public health’s web page on electromagnetic fields stated that a review of 25,000 articles about the biological and medical effects of the technology indicates there are no adverse effects.
“Radio frequency EMFs, which are used for technology such as Wi-Fi and cellular phones, have been used for communications and other widespread applications for decades. Radio frequency EMFs have frequencies between 10 megahertz (MHz) to 300 gigahertz (GHz) and lack sufficient energy to break chemical bonds,” the public health web page states.
“Current scientific literature does not confirm the existence of health consequences from exposure to radio frequency EMFs.“