Kingston area moves to level 1 low water condition

“All monitored inland streams are flowing below the average flow rate for this time of year, and some are beginning to trigger low water thresholds,” Evans said. “If we do not see sustained amounts of rainfall this month it is likely the Cataraqui Region will move into a level 2 low water condition in July and possibly into level 3.”

Level 2 and 3 low water conditions indicate potential severe problems and failure of the water supply system, respectively.

Cataraqui Conservation is urging residents to conserve water by reducing non-essential water uses, limiting watering of plants and lawn and do so in the early morning or evening, and limit washing vehicles.