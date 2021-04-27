





Share this Story: Kingston-area politicians to face Reopening Ontario fines

Kingston-area politicians to face Reopening Ontario fines Photo by Mark Malone / Chatham Daily News

Article content Two local politicians who have spoken out against the province’s lockdowns will soon be issued a fine under the Reopening of Ontario Act after attending a church in Aylmer, Ont. Both were there as part of a weekend tour attending anti-lockdown demonstrations. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston-area politicians to face Reopening Ontario fines Back to video On Sunday, independent MP Derek Sloan and independent MPP Randy Hillier were in the southwestern Ontario town and attended a service at the Church of God parish. Aylmer Police Service responded to the church in time for the service and charged six people under the Ontario Reopening Act, one being a 36-year-old from Stirling and another a 63-year-old man from Perth. The current Ontario lockdown caps religious gatherings to 10 people indoors or outdoors. Drive-in services are permitted. Breaching the act could result in fines of $750 for attendees and $10,000 for event organizers. Sloan agreed with the Whig-Standard on Tuesday morning that the description of the Stirling man matches him, and he was likely the only 36-year-old Stirling man at the parish at the time, but he has yet to receive the fine.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Aylmer Police Chief Zvanko Horvat told the Whig-Standard that the charges have been sworn in court and will be distributed to local police services so summons may be issued. When he receives the fine, Sloan said he “absolutely” plans to fight it in court. “I have met people who have received numerous, numerous tickets and summons, that have fought them, and they have yet to see their date in court,” Sloan said. “The government does not want these to come to a head. They’re using it as a mechanism to scare people. “The average person is afraid of $10,000 or even $800, and they don’t want that to go down in flames if someone wins on a constitutional ground.” Photo by Mark Malone / Chatham Daily News Hillier, 63, said from Perth that this will be his third fine under the Reopening of Ontario Act. He has already been fighting the first two fines and will continue to do so. He said his first appearance has been pushed three times and disclosure from the Crown attorney’s office still hasn’t been received. As reported in the London Free Press, the church is known for hosting anti-lockdown protests during the pandemic. On Sunday morning, the church posted on Facebook: “Another Sunday morning in Canada, under the watchful eyes of the police. Christians under surveillance, criminals released early across the country, all due to COVID.” Aylmer Police Service posted on Facebook that because of the church’s history of defiance, they attended the church on Sunday to monitor it. “A large number of participants attended the Church of God (Restoration) and entered the church for the service in violation of the current emergency orders,” the post read. “Several persons of interest were identified and charges for violating the emergency orders are being processed. Police communications centre received over a dozen complaints from the local residents reporting the breaches of emergency order.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Hillier said the church is being surveilled by local police to ensure it doesn’t have more than 10 people inside, but he pointed out that he could go to a convenience store and there could be 22 people inside. “And they’re not kept under surveillance to determine if they’ve got 23 in that store,” Hillier said. “What have we allowed ourselves to become? Where people who are faithful and who worship God and Jesus Christ, and who dissent from public policies are now targets of the state? “This is not what Canada is … this is a dangerous, dangerous path that we’re on.” Sloan and Hillier said they’d travelled across the province, in cities including Ottawa, Peterborough, Barrie, Stratford, Aylmer and Chatham, for demonstrations all weekend. Sloan said he does not disagree with targeted measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but said lockdowns aren’t the answer. He pointed to a paper written by economist Douglas Allen of Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, titled “COVID Lockdown Cost/Benefits: A Critical Assessment of the Literature.” In writing the paper Allen said he studied 80 COVID-related studies from around the world and he concluded that lockdowns have caused more harm than good. “I believe that these lockdowns will soon be shown to be and considered one of the all-time greatest policy failures of Canada in peacetime,” Sloan said. “The evidence is coming out day by day how awful these lockdowns are. How their harms exceed the benefits by many, many fold, and I am working with other Canadians who are peacefully protesting against them.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “And I’m happy to do it.” Photo by Mark Malone / Chatham Daily News Sloan admitted that if he had his way on Wednesday, the world wouldn’t be perfect. “COVID would still be here, people would still be dying, but I think overall when you look at all harms, we would be better off,” Sloan said. “We have to not just look at COVID, of course, COVID is part of it, but we have to balance that by looking at everything.” For Hillier, it comes down to democracy and Canadian freedoms. “These are not health measures, these are police state measures and it’s focused completely and entirely on people who dissent from government policy,” Hillier said. Hillier said that rather than lockdowns, anyone who is sick should just stay home — as with any other virus in the past. During all of his travels, gatherings, rallies, parties at his home, Hillier said he only personally knows two people who have contracted COVID-19. He said the latest was a 77-year-old close friend who told him that it was just like the flu. While he acknowledged that younger individuals were becoming sicker with variants, Hillier said he believes COVID-19 mainly impacts the elderly with pre-existing conditions — much like the flu — during respiratory flu season from September through to April. Sloan, too, said the decrease in COVID-19 cases in Ontario isn’t due to the lockdown, it’s because the respiratory disease season is coming to a close. According to Public Health Ontario, while Hillier and Sloan were in Aylmer on Sunday, 3,510 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, 24 people died and 4,057 recovered from the virus. Of the new cases, 665 were under 19 years old, 1,326 were between the ages 20 and 39, and 1,021 were between the ages of 40 and 59.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Meanwhile, the respiratory flu season wasn’t even declared by Health Canada this season because the cases were so low. Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, said Tuesday that as far as public health is aware, no one was hospitalized or died of influenza in 2020. In 2020, more than 11,200 people were hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19 and about 5,000 died. “We have experienced the lowest influenza activity in decades due to mask-wearing, hand hygiene, physical distancing and high immunization,” Dr. Moore said. “All of these measures are very effective to reduce influenza, which is much less infectious than COVID. … “COVID is much more infectious and deadly.” When Hillier was asked about his own health and whether he thinks he’s putting himself at risk by travelling and attending rallies, Hillier admitted he smokes, drinks too much and doesn’t get enough exercise, but he doesn’t feel at risk. “I’ve met tens of thousands of people through the province through these rallies, and over the last year I’ve had many, many people at my house with parties,” Hillier said. “I have never met anyone who has been sick at these rallies.” Despite being eligible for more than a month now, Hillier said he won’t be getting a COVID-19 vaccination and questioned its efficacy without years of research. When asked if he had a message for constituents who disagree with his opinions, Hillier asked them to educate themselves.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Become informed, become knowledgeable, don’t just read the headline,” Hillier said. “Use your faculties, use your senses and see what is happening to our country.” Photo by Mark Malone / Chatham Daily News During the service on Sunday, Brother Henry Hildebrandt, pastor of the Aylmer Church of God, announced that Hillier and Sloan were in attendance, giving rise to a standing ovation. Hillier said that he had attended the church before, but this was the first time he was invited to say a few words. He said during his talk that seeing so many people together brought tears to his eyes. “The last 13 months has been a dark time for many people,” Hillier said. “But there are silver linings in every darkness, and for me, one of those silver linings was just understanding how much, how important, and coming to the recognition that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Saviour.” Sloan said during his talk that he felt there was no better way to honour God than by being there, gathered in the church. “There is no other foundation on which we can build than Jesus Christ our rock, our Lord and our saviour,” Sloan said. scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston