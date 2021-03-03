Kingston-area public health asks for patience as vaccine strategy rolls out
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is asking residents to be patient as the local vaccination strategy rolls out.
According to a news release from the health unit on Wednesday afternoon, public appointments should be available on March 15 to members of the public 80 years of age and older and Indigenous adults 55 and older.
Until then, all of the vaccines administered in the Kingston region are to individuals who are selected and contacted by public health.
“We understand that residents of KFL&A are ready and eager to receive their COVID-19 vaccine,” a statement from the health unit on Wednesday afternoon said. “Our phone lines at KFL&A Public Health and at local COVID-19 vaccine clinics are experiencing extremely high volumes of calls. Please do not call KFL&A Public Health or any of our area COVID-19 vaccine clinics for appointment or eligibility information. Please do not go to COVID-19 vaccine clinics without an appointment.”
Appointments on March 15 will be limited, the news release from public health said.
“There will be a limited number of bookings available as appointments are based on the supply of vaccine we receive from the Province of Ontario,” the statement said. “Over time, vaccine supply will increase so that all KFL&A residents who wish to be vaccinated will have access to a vaccine.”
Until March 15, when it is anticipated that the province’s public vaccine booking system will be available to Kingston-area residents, public health continues to vaccinate members of the first phase of vaccine rollout.
Those include administering second doses to long-term care and high-risk retirement home residents; staff and essential caregivers in those homes; health-care workers identified by the province’s priority lists for Phase 1; Indigenous adults from northern and higher-risk communities; and a small group of individuals who are 80 years of age and older who are part of a pilot test registration of the province’s system this week.
All of those individuals are chosen and contacted by public health and are not able to book vaccinations by reaching out to the health unit.
The health unit is reporting seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region on Wednesday.
Those include two women in their 30s whose cases are under investigation; a man and a woman in their 30s, whose cases are linked to close contact exposure to the virus; a woman in her 20s and one in her 30s, whose cases are outbreak related; and a female in the 10 to 19 age range whose case is under investigation.
One case has resolved, bringing the region’s active case count to 17.
One person remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.
There have been four confirmed cases linked to variants of concern. One of those cases was identified in January as the B.1.1.7 strain, which originated in the United Kingdom. The three other cases are still being identified with provincial lab tests, a process that can take a number of weeks.
Three cases have been linked with individuals associated with Queen’s University since March 1, according to the institution’s COVID-19 tracker.
One inmate at Millhaven Institution’s maximum-security unit has recently tested positive for COVID-19.
It is the first case of the virus at the institution, and currently Millhaven has the only active inmate case of COVID-19 among federal institutions in Ontario.
The Joyceville Institution medium-security unit experienced an outbreak of 160 inmates over a five-week period, which ended on Jan. 29.
The Joyceville cases made up 89 per cent (179) of all Ontario cases of COVID-19 among inmates and 11 per cent (1,336) nationally.
CSC has reported five deaths due to COVID-19 nationally but none in Ontario.
Cases in regional inmates are not counted by local public health among its active cases.