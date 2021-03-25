





Article content KINGSTON — Mayor Bryan Paterson welcomed financial support for small businesses and the tourism sector and funding for municipal transit, affordable housing and child care outlined in Wednesday’s provincial budget. The budget, the second delivered during the COVID-19 pandemic, was built around two pillars: protecting people’s health and protecting the economy. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston area reacts positively to provincial budget Back to video “COVID-19 has significantly impacted our community, our country and the world,” Paterson said in a statement on Thursday. “As we begin the hard road of recovery, I am encouraged to see the provincial government making investments in some key priority areas that we identified in our 2021 pre-budget submission.” In February, Paterson outlined the city’s pre-budget priorities, which included ongoing business and social services support, reduced red tape for businesses, expanded rent relief, support for public health costs and direct funding for the Integrated Care Hub.

Article content Paterson said the city is still going to push for stable provincial funding for the care hub. “This budget had a lot of elements that will help support our path to recovery, post-COVID,” Paterson said. “As we move forward in the weeks and months to come, I look forward to working alongside our government partners to ensure everyone has access to safe and supportive housing and mental health support.” The city’s business community also welcomed provincial support for sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. “The Ontario Tourism Recovery Program, the Ontario Tourism and Hospitality Small Business Support Grant, tax credits to encourage safe travel within Ontario, and other financial reliefs for tourism and hospitality companies are vital in cities like ours,” Karen Cross, chief executive officer of the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce, said. “When health experts can once again recommend travel, we look forward to welcoming Ontarians back to Kingston — and hope, with these supports, that our hospitality and tourism providers will be there to welcome them.” Specific support for women, small businesses and entrepreneurs will also be key to economic survival, Cross added. “While all these programs will support our economic recovery, the single most important priority for all Ontarians remains the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Cross said. “We’re encouraged by the additional measures announced to help widen access to the vaccine and look forward to continued progress in vaccine distribution.”

Article content A $2.8-billion investment in high-speed internet is also being hailed as an important step to connecting the rural parts of Ontario. The Eastern Ontario Regional Network is seeking up to $1.6 billion to expand broadband internet to residents across all of the 90 local municipalities between Cobourg and the Quebec broader. “Reliable broadband will be key to the economic recovery from COVID-19 for rural communities,” EORN chair J. Murray Jones, warden of the County of Peterborough, said. “The government’s commitment (Wednesday) has the potential to finally bridge the digital divide and give people across Ontario the critical connectivity we need to succeed and thrive,” Murray said. Last week, EORN awarded Rogers Communications Inc. a $300-million contract to improve wireless service across the region. By the end of 2025, 99 per cent of the region will have mobile voice service and greater data-transmission capacity and speeds on mobile devices. “In eastern Ontario, we have seen what we can achieve when governments work together, like our announcement last week that will see cellular services improved right across the region,” Murray added. “We have a proven model for delivering improved service on a regional scale through public-private partnership.”

