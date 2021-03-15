Kingston-area residents 80 and up can book vaccine appointments starting Monday

Ontario’s online COVID-19 vaccine booking system is opening to adults 80 and older beginning on Monday.

Residents of the Kingston region who are over 80 will be able to book appointments starting Monday online at www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine.

While the system opens up on March 15, the online platform will be booking vaccine clinic appointments for residents of the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region between March 22 and April 18.

A news release from local public health said more appointments will become available based on vaccine supplies, and the next eligible age groups will be announced in accordance with Ontario’s three-phased vaccine distribution plan.

Local public health is asking residents not to call the public health office with questions about vaccination appointments, eligibility or vaccine information.

Rather, those who require assistance booking should call the provincial customer service desk at 1-888-999-6488, open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We know everyone is eager to receive the vaccine, but we are asking those not yet eligible to avoid accessing the booking tool or calling the service desk,” a news release from local public health on Sunday said.